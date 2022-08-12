Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HORSE-PLAY at Riverside Studios

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Horse-Play at Riverside Studios.

Directed by Andrew Beckett, with Set and Costume Design by David Shields, and Pearson Casting as Casting Director, HORSE-PLAY will be at The Riverside Studios from 30 August to 24 September, with a press night on 1 September. Tickets are on sale here.

The production stars David Ames (Holby City, Steve) as Butterfly/Tim, Matt Lapinskas (EastEnders, Hollyoaks) as Villainor/Karl, Jake Maskall (EastEnders, The Royals) as Stallion/Tom, Nick Sampson (The Book of Dust, Anthony And Cleopatra) as Mr Overton/Murray and Stephanie Siadatan (The School for Good and Evil, High School Musical) as Danielle/Ingrida.