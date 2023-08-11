Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GOD OF CARNAGE at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Step inside the rehearsal room for God of Carnage and take a first look at Yasmina Reza’s Olivier and Tony Award-winning dark comedy, translated by Academy Award-winning Christopher Hampton (The Father). Directed by Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie, this fresh revival pokes fun at wealth, power and greed, and is the unmissable darkly funny roller-coaster you won’t want to end. God of Carnage is coming to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this autumn from 01 – 30 September 2023, with opening night for press on 06 September.

Making her Lyric stage debut is Freema Agyeman as Veronique Vallon, best known for her role as the companion Martha Jones in Doctor Who (BBC) as well as Trish in Dreamland (Sky). Also joining Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie’s production is Ariyon Bakare who previously appeared in BBC hit-series His Dark Materials, playing Alain Reille; Dinita Gohil, recently seen in the Father and the Assassin (National Theatre) takes on the role of Annette Reille; and Martin Hutson, seen in Small Island (National Theatre), plays Michel Vallon.

When 11 year old Ferdinand knocked 11 year old Bruno’s two front teeth out. Their parents meet up to have a civil conversation about the misdemeanours of their children in a suitably calm and rational way... what can go wrong? As night falls chaos ensues with explosive tantrums, name-calling and tears.

God of Carnage is designed is by Lily Arnold who returns to the Lyric following the triumph of A Doll’s House (2019), the lighting design is by Richard Howell, sound design and composition by Asaf Zohar, and casting by Heather Basten CDG.