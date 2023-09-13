Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS at Riverside Studios

Performances run from 30 September to 26 November.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The London premiere of the musical FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS this autumn, directed by Bronagh Lagan, is playing a limited 9-week at the Riverside Studios from 30 September to 26 November. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Jenna Russell will star in the role of ‘Mrs Harris’ and will be joined by Hal Fowler (London Road – National Theatre) as ‘Albert Harris / Marquis de Chassagne’, Olivier Award-nominee Kelly Price (What’s New Pussycat? - Birmingham REP) as ‘Lady Dant / Madame Colbert’, Annie Wensak (Half A Sixpence – West End & Chichester Festival Theatre) as ‘Violet / French Char Lady’, Charlotte Kennedy (My Fair Lady – London Coliseum, UK & Ireland Tour) as ‘Pamela / Natasha’, Nathanael Campbell (Come From Away – West End & Abbey Theatre, Dublin) as ‘Bob / Andre’, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge – Sheffield Theatres & National Theatre) as ‘Major / Monsieur Armand’ and Pippa Winslow (Bonnie & Clyde – West End) as ‘Countess / Sybill Sullivan’. The cast will be completed by Issy Khogali (professional debut), Richard Morse (School of Rock – West End, UK & Ireland Tour), Off West End Award-nominee Harry Singh (ANIMAL – Park Theatre & Hope Mill Theatre) and Abigail Williams (Elegies of Angels, Punks & Raging Queens – Charing Cross Theatre). Casting is by Jane Deitch.

Based on the novel by Paul Gallico and adapted for the stage by Richard Taylor (The Go-Between) and Rachel Wagstaff (The Mirror Crack’d), Flowers for Mrs Harris is a celebration of kindness, friendship and carrying on in the face of grief.  This will be the first London production of the critically acclaimed musical since its premiere in Sheffield in 2016, which was followed by a highly successful run at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

For Ada Harris, day-to-day life is spent cleaning houses. But one day when she is working for a wealthy client in Belgravia, she happens upon a Dior dress that takes her breath away.

In that magical moment, Ada has an epiphany and sets off on a journey that will change her life... From the cobbled streets of post-war London to the magical avenues of Paris and beyond, Ada transforms the lives of everyone she meets along the way, but can she let go of her past and finally let her own life blossom?

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Charlotte Kennedy

Jenna Russell

David McKechnie

Harry Singh

Pippa Winslow, Charlotte Kennedy

Abigail Williams, Issy Khogali, Harry Singh

Hal Fowler, Jenna Russell

Hal Fowler, Jenna Russell

Hal Fowler, Jenna Russell

Annie Wensak

Kelly Price

Kelly Price, Jenna Russell

Richard Morse

Nathanael Campbell




