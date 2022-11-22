Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the upcoming production of As You Like It @sohoplace which begins performances on 6th December, officially opening on 14th November.

The production stars Leah Harvey as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis as Celia, Alfred Enoch as Orlando, Tom Mison as Touchstone with Martha Plimpton in the role of Jaques.

Further casting includes Allie Daniel (Amiens), Tom Edden (Duke Frederick), Dickon Gough (Charles), Gabriella Leon (Audrey), Mary Malone (Phoebe), Syakira Moeladi (Hisperia), Nathan Queeley-Dennis (Silvius), Cal Watson (Le Beau), June Watson (Adam and Corin) and Ben Wiggins (Oliver).

This winter journey into the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare's glorious romantic comedy, As You Like It.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and other members of the company will using BSL as part of the performance and that all performances of the play will run with captions which will be accessible to the entire audience. The captions have been incorporated into the production to create a fully inclusive experience for all. Screens will be set on all four sides of the theatre so wherever you sit, you will be able to see the screens and the action on stage.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan