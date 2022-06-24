Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For 101 DALMATIANS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Based on the book by Dodie Smith, leading the cast as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil is Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood.

Jun. 24, 2022  

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre today release a selection of rehearsal images from their forthcoming production of 101 Dalmatians, a newly commissioned musical written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. Based on the book by Dodie Smith, leading the cast as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil is Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood.

Dalmatians Pongo and Perdi are puppeteered by Danny Collins (Pongo Voice), Emma Lucia (Perdi Voice), Yana Penrose (Perdi Head) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head).

Also in the cast are: Jamil Abbasi (Ensemble), Stuart Angell (Captain Head), George Bukhari (Jasper), Sonya Cullingford (Ensemble), Jade Davies (Swing), Karen Fishwick (Danielle), Joseph Fletcher (Ensemble), Taofique Folarin (Swing), Courtney George (Ensemble), Tash Holway (Swing and Dance Captain), CJ Johnson (Ensemble), Kody Mortimer (Ensemble), Simon Oskarsson (Swing), Tom Peters (Captain Voice), Eric Stroud (Dominic), Jonny Weldon (Casper), and Grace Wylde (Madam Doué).

101 Dalmatians is created by: Shanaé Chisholm (Casting Assistant), Josie Daxter (Associate Director), Jill Green CDG (Casting Director), Tash Holway (Associate Choreographer), Barbara Houseman (Voice and Text & Season Associate Director), Howard Hudson (Lighting Designer), Maia Kirkman-Richards (Assistant Puppet Director), Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Designer), Katrina Lindsay (Costume Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate: Intimacy Support), Tarek Merchant (Musical Director), Verity Naughton and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting (Children's Casting Directors), Toby Olié (Puppetry Designer and Director), Colin Richmond (Set Designer), Timothy Sheader (Director), Liam Steel (Choreographer) and Sarah Travis (Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator).

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Cast

CJ Johnson

Courtney George and Jade Davies

Eric Stroud and cast

Jamil Abbasi and cast

Jonny Weldon

Karen Fishwick

Kate Fleetwood

Kate Fleetwood, Jonny Weldon, George Bukhari

Kody Mortimer

Rebecca Bennett, Albie Salter, Darcey Fryer-Bovill, George Clarke

Rhiyara Salingam and company

Taofique Folarin

Company

Company

Company

Company

Tom Peters

Yana Penrose, Emma Lucia, Danny Collins, Ben Thompson

Yana Penrose, Emma Lucia, Danny Collins, Ben Thompson



