Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Gala Night for the return of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on Tuesday 30 June 2026, starring Divina De Campo. The show runs over the summer until 22 August 2026. Check out the photos below!

Guests included Ryan Sampson (The Other Bennet Sister, Plebs, Brassic), Kerry Godliman (We Live in Time, Afterlife, Whitstable Pearl), Dominic Skinner (Glow-Up & Make-Up Designer for the show) along with theatre stars Georgina Castle, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jac Yarrow and more.

Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Divina De Campo as The Amazing Karnak with Josh Butler as Noel, Grace Galloway as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson as Constance, Bartek Kraszewski as Mischa, Jack Maverick as Ricky and Kayna Montecillo as Ocean. The cast is completed by swings Rebecca D’Lacey and Nathaniel Purnell.

After a freak roller-coaster accident, six teenagers find themselves suspended in limbo and offered one final chance to return to life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve that second chance. Darkly comic, unexpectedly moving, and told at full tilt, this 90-minute musical is a five-star theatrical thrill ride. London — this is one ride you can’t miss.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL has a book, music & lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell, with direction and choreography by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner, make-up design by Dominic Skinner, casting by Harry Blumenau, associate direction by Eva Sampson, associate choreography by Jasmin Colangelo, associate musical direction by Jennifer Deacon, costume supervision by Sharon Williams, props supervision by Props By Eve, production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group and general management by Jack Maple Productions.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Related Stories 1 Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE in Rehearsal at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

All new rehearsal photos have been released for RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, which returns following its UK premiere run in 2025. Check out the photos here!