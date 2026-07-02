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Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

The show runs over the summer until 22 August 2026. C

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All new photos have been released from Gala Night for the return of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on Tuesday 30 June 2026, starring Divina De Campo. The show runs over the summer until 22 August 2026. Check out the photos below!

Guests included Ryan Sampson (The Other Bennet Sister, Plebs, Brassic), Kerry Godliman (We Live in Time, Afterlife, Whitstable Pearl), Dominic Skinner (Glow-Up & Make-Up Designer for the show) along with theatre stars Georgina CastleTrevor Dion NicholasJac Yarrow and more.

Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Divina De Campo as The Amazing Karnak with Josh Butler as Noel, Grace Galloway as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson as Constance, Bartek Kraszewski as Mischa, Jack Maverick as Ricky and Kayna Montecillo as Ocean. The cast is completed by swings Rebecca D’Lacey and Nathaniel Purnell.

After a freak roller-coaster accident, six teenagers find themselves suspended in limbo and offered one final chance to return to life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve that second chance. Darkly comic, unexpectedly moving, and told at full tilt, this 90-minute musical is a five-star theatrical thrill ride. London — this is one ride you can’t miss.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL  has a book, music & lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell, with direction and choreography by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner, make-up design by Dominic Skinner, casting by Harry Blumenau, associate direction by Eva Sampson, associate choreography by Jasmin Colangelo, associate musical direction by Jennifer Deacon, costume supervision by Sharon Williams, props supervision by Props By Eve, production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group and general management by Jack Maple Productions.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Cast at curtain call

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Bartek Kraszewski

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Bailee Carson & Damon Gould

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Alyssa Jaffe

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Abbie Budden

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Cast at curtain call

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Cast at curtain call

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Cast at curtain call

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Divina De Campo at curtain call 

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Divina De Campo at Curtain Call

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Divina De Campo 

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Dominic Skinner

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Divina De Campo

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Georgina Castle

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Grace Galloway

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Henry Calvert

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Jac Yarrow

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Jack Maple & Jack Eidson (producers)

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Jack Maverick

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Josh Butler

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Jonathan Siahaan & guest

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Jas Keran

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Kayna Montecillo

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Kerry Godliman

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Eva Sampson (associate director), Lizzi Gee (director&choreographer) & Jasmin Colangelo (associate choreographer)

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Lewis Brown

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Marcello Spooks

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Nathaniel Purnell

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Rebecca D'Lacey

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Rafferty Coope

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Paige Three

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Ryan Sampson

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Robyn Gilbertson

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Sam Ashby

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Sophie Laird & Edward Pishiyski

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


The cast & creatives of RIDE THE CYCLONE 

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


The band of RIDE THE CYCLONE 

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


The company of RIDE THE CYCLONE

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


The cast of RIDE THE CYCLONE 

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Tiana Biscuit

Photos: Inside RIDE THE CYCLONE Gala Night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image


Trevor Dion Nicholas

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