Photos: Inside Press Night For JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre
The press night of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS, took place at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on Tuesday 17 August. Guests included Judy Murray, Bruno Tonioli, Jessica Hynes, Gizzi Erskine and Myleene Klass.
Check out photos from the big night below!
The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.
JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.
The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
