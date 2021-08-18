Photos: Inside Press Night For JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS

The press night of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS, took place at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on Tuesday 17 August. Guests included Judy Murray, Bruno Tonioli, Jessica Hynes, Gizzi Erskine and Myleene Klass.

The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.