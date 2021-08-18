Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JERSEY BOYS
Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS

Photos: Inside Press Night For JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre

pixeltracker

The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

Aug. 18, 2021  

The press night of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS, took place at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on Tuesday 17 August. Guests included Judy Murray, Bruno Tonioli, Jessica Hynes, Gizzi Erskine and Myleene Klass.

Check out photos from the big night below!

The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

Jersey Boys
Olivia Bowen & Alex Bowen

Jersey Boys
Amy Hart

Jersey Boys
Andi Osho

Jersey Boys
Bianca Walkden

Jersey Boys
Bruno Tonioli

Jersey Boys
Chris Kowalski

Jersey Boys
Dr Zoe Williams

Jersey Boys
Emma Barton

Jersey Boys
Gizzi Erskine

Jersey Boys
Hayley Palmereltz

Jersey Boys
Jessica Hynes

Jersey Boys
Judy Murray

Jersey Boys
Kay Burley

Jersey Boys
Laura Checkley

Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys
Linda Robson

Jersey Boys
Lizzie Cundy & Bruno Tonioli

Jersey Boys
Emma Barton

Jersey Boys
Myleene Klass

Jersey Boys
Ryan-Mark Parsons

Jersey Boys
Suga Puff

Jersey Boys
Jersey Boys (curtain down)

Jersey Boys
Jersey Boys (curtain down)

Jersey Boys
Vanessa Feltz & Ben Ofodue

Jersey Boys
Vanessa Feltz

Get the best prices on tickets to Jersey Boys on TodayTix - click here.

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Courtney Mack Photo
Courtney Mack
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Terrifying Mazes and the Return of Popular “Terror Tram” Join Universal Studios Hollywood's HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS
  • Anonymous 'Angel' Saves Theatre West Home, Comedy Spy Thriller OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO premieres Sept. 24
  • Odyssey Theatre Presents John Fleck's Musical Cabaret it's alive, IT'S ALIVE!
  • GRIDLOCKED: ON TOUR WITH THE BRIGGS Will Make LA Festival Debut At 24th Annual Dances With Films