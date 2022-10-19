Photos: Inside Media Night For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The hit production of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has released all new photos from its Media Night. Elesha Paul Moses led the cast last night (18 October 2022) as Tina Turner with Caleb Roberts playing Ike. They were joined by VIP guests.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The Broadway production opened in 2019 and three productions are running in Europe in Germany, Netherlands and Spain. The North American tour will commence in Rhode Island this September.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London's West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL continues at the Aldwych Theatre and is extending booking to 3 September 2023.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.