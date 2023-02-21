Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch

Go Live Theatre Projects will continue its mission to use the power of theatre to create inspiring experiences and unlock possibilities for young people across London.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Based in the heart of London's West End, Mousetrap Theatre Projects has been a staple of the theatrical community since it was founded in 1997. This vital theatre education charity has spent the last twenty-five years dedicated to enriching the lives of young people through theatre.

Today, Tuesday, 21st February 2023 at the Delfont Room in the Prince of Wales Theatre, Mousetrap Patron and actor of stage and screen, Hugh Bonneville, revealed that Mousetrap Theatre Projects would be entering a new chapter under the name of Go Live Theatre Projects.

Check out photos from the launch below!

Go Live Theatre Projects will continue its mission to use the power of theatre to create inspiring experiences and unlock possibilities for young people across London.

Susan Whiddington CBE, Chief Executive, Mousetrap Theatre Projects now Go Live Theatre Projects said: "I am extremely proud of all that our charity has achieved in the last 25 years for disadvantaged young people, those with additional needs and low-income families, working hand in hand with the theatre industry. Over this time, we've touched the lives of nearly 250,000 children and young people. As we look to the future, we are staying true to our mission to use the power of theatre to create inspiring experiences and unlock possibilities for young people. Our name change to Go Live Theatre Projects reflects the important thread that runs through all of our work with schools, families and youth groups - offering young people and families the special opportunity to attend 'live' theatre performances."

Its new chair, Charles Prideaux, will lead the charity into the future under its new name, Go Live Theatre Projects.

Prideaux, currently the Group Head of Strategy and Solutions at Schroders, graduated from Cambridge University with a BA in English Literature and theatrical experience, including a Marlowe Society production of Cyrano de Bergerac and successful Edinburgh Fringe productions such as Shakespeare for Breakfast. Since then, Charles Prideaux has combined a career in investment management with continued support for the theatre.

New Chairman, Charles Prideaux, Go Live Theatre Projects, said: "I am excited to be the incoming chair of this vibrant charity that has been running for over 25 years. I have huge admiration and respect for its work, particularly for helping some of London's most marginalised young people to develop positive skills through theatre making and performance. I very much look forward to taking the helm of this pioneering charity as it enters a new chapter with our new name. Go Live encapsulates one of our core strengths, which is enabling young people to experience the magic of live performances."

Go Live Theatre Projects believes that all young people should have the opportunity to enjoy, learn and benefit from seeing and participating in theatre, irrespective of their cultural, social, or economic background.

West End star Georgina Onuorah, soon to appear in Oklahoma! as Ado Annie, discovered her love of theatre when she and her family participated in the charity's ground-breaking family theatregoing scheme, Family First Nights. She joins a host of new Ambassadors who will work alongside the charity's longstanding Patrons.

Other new Ambassadors include Joe Foster, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Philip Joel, Lucie Jones, Hannah Lowther, Rob Madge, Joel Montague, Willy Mukendi and Shaun Tossell.

Georgina Onuorah said "Mousetrap helped provide me with some of my earliest experiences of live theatre. To now be asked to be an Ambassador for them is genuinely an honour."

Photo credit: Alex Brenner

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hugh Bonneville and Charles Prideaux

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hugh Bonneville

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hugh Bonneville, Stephen Waley-Cohen, Gayle Bryans, Susan Whiddington and Charles Prideaux

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hugh Bonneville, Stephen Waley-Cohen, Gayle Bryans, Susan Whiddington and Charles Prideaux

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Rob Madge

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Joel Montague

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hannah Lowther

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hannah Lowther, Philip Joel, Rob Madge, Victoria Hamilton-Barrett and Joel Benjamin

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Hannah Lowther, Rob Madge, Victoria Hamilton-Barrett, Joel Montague and Philip Joel

Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
Gayle Bryans, Hugh Bonneville and Susan Whiddington



Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for ACIDS REIGN Photo
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for ACID'S REIGN
Check out rehearsal photos for Acid’s Reign, the sensational climate cabaret heading to VAULT Festival this March!
Photos: First Look at THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO UK Tour Photo
Photos: First Look at THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO UK Tour
Get a first look at photos of Ian Hallard’s new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London’s Park Theatre.
Lyndsey Turners THE CRUCIBLE Receives West End Transfer Photo
Lyndsey Turner's THE CRUCIBLE Receives West End Transfer
Lyndsey Turner’s acclaimed production of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, The Crucible, will transfer to the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End for a strictly limited run from June
Joseph Fiennes to Play Gareth Southgate in James Grahams DEAR ENGLAND Photo
Joseph Fiennes to Play Gareth Southgate in James Graham's DEAR ENGLAND
The National Theatre has announced Dear England, a new play by James Graham telling the story of the England men’s football team under Gareth Southgate. Directed by Rupert Goold, Dear England will play in the Olivier theatre from June with Joseph Fiennes cast as Gareth Southgate.

More Hot Stories For You


THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE Comes to Covent GardenTHE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE Comes to Covent Garden
February 21, 2023

Histrionic Productions has announced The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure in the heart of London’s iconic Covent Garden Piazza this Easter from 21 March – 16 April.
Royal Opera House and London-Based Ukrainians Will Mark One Year Since InvasionRoyal Opera House and London-Based Ukrainians Will Mark One Year Since Invasion
February 21, 2023

Almost a year since Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine, the Royal Opera Chorus and more than 130 London-based Ukrainians are preparing for a performance at the Royal Opera House's iconic home in the heart of Covent Garden.  
THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Tracy-Ann ObermanTHE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Tracy-Ann Oberman
February 21, 2023

The Merchant of Venice 1936, Watford Palace Theatre’s ground-breaking new production of one of Shakespeare’s most enduring classics starring Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Friday Night Dinner), as Shylock, will embark on a UK tour this Autumn, beginning at the RSC’s Swan Theatre from Thursday 21 September. 
GOD OF CARNAGE, CINDERELLA, THE EMPRESS, and More Set For Lyric Hammersmith's Autumn/Winter 2023-24 SeasonGOD OF CARNAGE, CINDERELLA, THE EMPRESS, and More Set For Lyric Hammersmith's Autumn/Winter 2023-24 Season
February 21, 2023

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced Its Autumn/Winter 2023-24 season. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at The Royal Albert Hall Must Close 5 MarchCirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at The Royal Albert Hall Must Close 5 March
February 21, 2023

Already selling almost 210 000 tickets, KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, is set to become Cirque du Soleil's most successful show to visit London. With only two weeks remaining at the Royal Albert Hall, the show is expected to break the record before its final performance on 5 March.
share