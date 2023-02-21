Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch

Based in the heart of London's West End, Mousetrap Theatre Projects has been a staple of the theatrical community since it was founded in 1997. This vital theatre education charity has spent the last twenty-five years dedicated to enriching the lives of young people through theatre.

Today, Tuesday, 21st February 2023 at the Delfont Room in the Prince of Wales Theatre, Mousetrap Patron and actor of stage and screen, Hugh Bonneville, revealed that Mousetrap Theatre Projects would be entering a new chapter under the name of Go Live Theatre Projects.

Check out photos from the launch below!

Go Live Theatre Projects will continue its mission to use the power of theatre to create inspiring experiences and unlock possibilities for young people across London.

Susan Whiddington CBE, Chief Executive, Mousetrap Theatre Projects now Go Live Theatre Projects said: "I am extremely proud of all that our charity has achieved in the last 25 years for disadvantaged young people, those with additional needs and low-income families, working hand in hand with the theatre industry. Over this time, we've touched the lives of nearly 250,000 children and young people. As we look to the future, we are staying true to our mission to use the power of theatre to create inspiring experiences and unlock possibilities for young people. Our name change to Go Live Theatre Projects reflects the important thread that runs through all of our work with schools, families and youth groups - offering young people and families the special opportunity to attend 'live' theatre performances."

Its new chair, Charles Prideaux, will lead the charity into the future under its new name, Go Live Theatre Projects.

Prideaux, currently the Group Head of Strategy and Solutions at Schroders, graduated from Cambridge University with a BA in English Literature and theatrical experience, including a Marlowe Society production of Cyrano de Bergerac and successful Edinburgh Fringe productions such as Shakespeare for Breakfast. Since then, Charles Prideaux has combined a career in investment management with continued support for the theatre.

New Chairman, Charles Prideaux, Go Live Theatre Projects, said: "I am excited to be the incoming chair of this vibrant charity that has been running for over 25 years. I have huge admiration and respect for its work, particularly for helping some of London's most marginalised young people to develop positive skills through theatre making and performance. I very much look forward to taking the helm of this pioneering charity as it enters a new chapter with our new name. Go Live encapsulates one of our core strengths, which is enabling young people to experience the magic of live performances."

Go Live Theatre Projects believes that all young people should have the opportunity to enjoy, learn and benefit from seeing and participating in theatre, irrespective of their cultural, social, or economic background.

West End star Georgina Onuorah, soon to appear in Oklahoma! as Ado Annie, discovered her love of theatre when she and her family participated in the charity's ground-breaking family theatregoing scheme, Family First Nights. She joins a host of new Ambassadors who will work alongside the charity's longstanding Patrons.

Other new Ambassadors include Joe Foster, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Philip Joel, Lucie Jones, Hannah Lowther, Rob Madge, Joel Montague, Willy Mukendi and Shaun Tossell.

Georgina Onuorah said "Mousetrap helped provide me with some of my earliest experiences of live theatre. To now be asked to be an Ambassador for them is genuinely an honour."