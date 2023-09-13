Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of CLOSE UP – THE TWIGGY MUSICAL

The production opens on 27 September, with previews from 18 September, and runs until 18 November.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The world première of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical is playing at The Menier Chocolate Factory! Written and directed by Ben Elton, the production opens on 27 September, with previews from 18 September, and runs until 18 November.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The story of a skinny kid from Neasden who became the most famous teenager on the planet and the ‘face of the 1960s’ may seem like the stuff of fairy tales, but there is tragedy as well as triumph in this intimate portrayal of a true 20th century icon. It’s the story of a young working class woman who faced snobbery and sexism in a pre-Me Too world and yet achieved her dreams without ever compromising who she was.  Author and director Ben Elton charts Twiggy’s journey through laughter and tears from the suburbs of London to the world’s fashion capitals to Hollywood and Broadway and ultimately to becoming a national treasure and Dame of the Realm. All accompanied by a fabulous score featuring the hits that have been the soundtrack to Twiggy’s life. Grab your miniskirt and re-live the swinging ‘60s and soulful ‘70s in this joyful, uplifting and empowering world première musical!

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan
Aoife Dunne, Elena Skye, Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo

Aoife Dunne, Elena Skye, Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo
Ben Elton

Ben Elton
Ben Elton

Ben Elton
Elena Skye

Elena Skye
Elena Skye

Elena Skye
Elena Skye, Darren Day

Elena Skye, Darren Day
Elena Skye, Darren Day

Elena Skye, Darren Day
Full Company

Full Company
Full Company

Full Company
Hannah-Jane Fox

Hannah-Jane Fox
Hannah-Jane Fox, Steven Serlin

Hannah-Jane Fox, Steven Serlin
Harriet Bunton, Beth Devine, Hannah-Jane Fox, Karen Walker, Leanne Garretty

Harriet Bunton, Beth Devine, Hannah-Jane Fox, Karen Walker, Leanne Garretty
Matt Corner, Harriet Bunton, Luke Johnson, Beth Devine




