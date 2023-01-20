Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre

The production will run Saturday 11 February – Saturday 25 March 2023. 

Jan. 20, 2023  

Almeida Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Tammy Faye, Patriots), directs this deadly new play of treachery and trickery by The Sunday Times Playwriting Award-winner Lulu Raczka (Antigone, Nothing).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The production will run Saturday 11 February - Saturday 25 March 2023.

Full casting includes Leo Bill (The Duchess of Malfi; Posh), Carly-Sophia Davies (Spring Awakening; The Eternal Daughter), Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Queens; Cherry Orchard) Ioanna Kimbook (The Duchess of Malfi; Bitter Wheat), Nathan Laryea (Spring Awakening; Tartuffe), Lydia Leonard (Little Eyolf; Wolf Hall), Alison Oliver (Best Interest; Conversations with Friends) and Lola Shalam, who is making her professional debut.

A war is brewing. Rumours are flying. A household is in crisis.

...and the Devil's having some fun.

For Lady Elizabeth nothing is more important than protecting her family's legacy and their ancestral home. When that comes under threat, she elicits the help of Agnes, a young servant suspected of witchcraft.

But Agnes has dark dreams of her own for this house.

Women, Beware the Devil is directed by Rupert Goold. Set design is by Miriam Buether and costume design by Evie Gurney, with lighting design by Tim Lutkin. Adam Cork is both sound designer and composer, and casting director is Amy Ball.

The Genesis Foundation Kickstart Fund has supported Lulu Raczka on the development of Women, Beware the Devil.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Ioanna Kimbook

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Lydia Leonard

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Lydia Leonard and Leo Bill

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Lydia Leonard

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Lola Shalam, Aurora Dawson-Hunte, Carly-Sophia Davies

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Lola Shalam, Aurora Dawson-Hunte, Carly-Sophia Davies, Nathan Laryea

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Rupert Goold

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Nathan Laryea

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Nathan Laryea and Leo Bill

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Alison Oliver

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Alison Oliver, Ioanna Kimbook

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
and Alison Oliver

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
Aurora Dawson-Hunte




Review: WE DIDNT COME TO HELL FOR THE CROISSANTS, Riverside Studios Photo
Review: WE DIDN'T COME TO HELL FOR THE CROISSANTS, Riverside Studios
South African performance artist Jemma Kahn and her seven kamishibai stories both start off appearing quite ordinary before revealing remarkable levels of sex, violence and all manner of delightfully sordid behaviour. FOR THE CROISSANTS at Riverside Studios?
Video: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme Photo
Video: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme
Watch International superstar cellist HAUSER's rendition of 'The Phantom of the Opera' theme by Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Broadway musical, now officially set to close in April 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Kim Davies’ Smoke, coming to Southwark Playhouse in February! Previews begin February 1st, and the production opens on February 3rd for a run through February 25th. 
Kathryn Gallagher & More to Join Benjamin Rauhala at Cadogan Hall Photo
Kathryn Gallagher & More to Join Benjamin Rauhala at Cadogan Hall
Additional West End and Broadway star guests have been announced for BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES at the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 February at 6.30pm. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme in Celebration of the Show's 35th AnniversaryVideo: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme in Celebration of the Show's 35th Anniversary
January 20, 2023

Watch International superstar cellist HAUSER's rendition of 'The Phantom of the Opera' theme by Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Broadway musical, now officially set to close in April 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
January 20, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Kim Davies’ Smoke, coming to Southwark Playhouse in February! Previews begin February 1st, and the production opens on February 3rd for a run through February 25th. 
Kathryn Gallagher, Max Harwood & More Join BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES at Cadogan HallKathryn Gallagher, Max Harwood & More Join BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES at Cadogan Hall
January 20, 2023

Additional West End and Broadway star guests have been announced for BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES at the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 February at 6.30pm. See how to purchase tickets!
Climate Cabaret ACID'S REIGN Heads to VAULT Festival With an All-star Drag CastClimate Cabaret ACID'S REIGN Heads to VAULT Festival With an All-star Drag Cast
January 20, 2023

Relish Theatre brings a new drag cabaret play about the climate crisis and its impact on the queer community to the world-famous VAULT Festival.  From award-winning writer James McDermott (Eastenders; Time and Tide, Park Theatre), with musical direction from Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton (SIX: The Musical), Acid’s Reign will debut at VAULT Festival at their new 125 seat cabaret venue The Flair Ground.
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Arrives at Wolverhampton GrandPhotos: MAMMA MIA! Arrives at Wolverhampton Grand
January 20, 2023

MAMMA MIA! the feel-good musical based on the songs of ABBA has opened its 2023 UK & International tour at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre where it is now playing until Saturday 28 January.
share