Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre

Almeida Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Tammy Faye, Patriots), directs this deadly new play of treachery and trickery by The Sunday Times Playwriting Award-winner Lulu Raczka (Antigone, Nothing).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The production will run Saturday 11 February - Saturday 25 March 2023.

Full casting includes Leo Bill (The Duchess of Malfi; Posh), Carly-Sophia Davies (Spring Awakening; The Eternal Daughter), Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Queens; Cherry Orchard) Ioanna Kimbook (The Duchess of Malfi; Bitter Wheat), Nathan Laryea (Spring Awakening; Tartuffe), Lydia Leonard (Little Eyolf; Wolf Hall), Alison Oliver (Best Interest; Conversations with Friends) and Lola Shalam, who is making her professional debut.

A war is brewing. Rumours are flying. A household is in crisis.

...and the Devil's having some fun.

For Lady Elizabeth nothing is more important than protecting her family's legacy and their ancestral home. When that comes under threat, she elicits the help of Agnes, a young servant suspected of witchcraft.

But Agnes has dark dreams of her own for this house.

Women, Beware the Devil is directed by Rupert Goold. Set design is by Miriam Buether and costume design by Evie Gurney, with lighting design by Tim Lutkin. Adam Cork is both sound designer and composer, and casting director is Amy Ball.

The Genesis Foundation Kickstart Fund has supported Lulu Raczka on the development of Women, Beware the Devil.