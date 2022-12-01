Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW

Fans of the smash hit children's TV series Hey Duggee will be delighted to see the first rehearsal pictures of the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show - revealed ahead of its premiere.

See the photos below!

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show will preview at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14.

Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will then tour through to August 2023, visiting no fewer than 35 venues across the UK and Ireland, with the brand-new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

This is the first-ever stage adaptation of the smash hit CBeebies series, which brings Duggee and friends to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling and now fans are being given a sneak peek of what to expect with a glimpse into rehearsals.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety - Royal And Derngate, Romeo And Duet - ITV) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz ­- Hope Mill Theatre, artistic director Actors Touring Company). Matthew also directs the production and Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger.

Playing the lovable TV character Duggee and the show's narrator will be Benedict Hastings (Zog - Freckle Productions, We're Going On A Bear Hunt and What The Ladybird Heard - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies - RSC).

The Squirrels are: Jane Crawshaw as Norrie (Doctor Dolittle UK tour, Sarah And Duck's Big Top Birthday UK tour), Kaidyn Niall Hinds as Happy (Marty And The Party UK tour, Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show workshop), Clarke Joseph-Edwards as Roly (The Very Hungry Caterpillar UK tour, Charlie And Lola's Best Bestest Play! international tour), Vinnie Monachello as Tag (Bedknobs And Broomsticks UK tour, In The Night Garden UK tour), and Sarah Palmer as Betty (Oi Frog & Friends! Live - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment).

Joining them at the Clubhouse will be Lunga Anele-Skosana (The Witches - Warner Bros) playing Mrs Weaver, Hennie, Chew Chew and more. Understudies are actor Charlie Daniells (Sarah and Duck tour - CBeebies, His Dark Materials - BBC and The Last Bus - Netflix) and making their professional debut are Elliott Samuels and Shakira Alleyne.

For more information and tickets, visit www.heyduggeelive.com