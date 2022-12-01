Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW

This is the first-ever stage adaptation of the smash hit CBeebies series, which brings Duggee and friends to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Fans of the smash hit children's TV series Hey Duggee will be delighted to see the first rehearsal pictures of the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show - revealed ahead of its premiere.

See the photos below!

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show will preview at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14.

Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will then tour through to August 2023, visiting no fewer than 35 venues across the UK and Ireland, with the brand-new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

This is the first-ever stage adaptation of the smash hit CBeebies series, which brings Duggee and friends to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling and now fans are being given a sneak peek of what to expect with a glimpse into rehearsals.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety - Royal And Derngate, Romeo And Duet - ITV) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz ­- Hope Mill Theatre, artistic director Actors Touring Company). Matthew also directs the production and Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger.

Playing the lovable TV character Duggee and the show's narrator will be Benedict Hastings (Zog - Freckle Productions, We're Going On A Bear Hunt and What The Ladybird Heard - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies - RSC).

The Squirrels are: Jane Crawshaw as Norrie (Doctor Dolittle UK tour, Sarah And Duck's Big Top Birthday UK tour), Kaidyn Niall Hinds as Happy (Marty And The Party UK tour, Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show workshop), Clarke Joseph-Edwards as Roly (The Very Hungry Caterpillar UK tour, Charlie And Lola's Best Bestest Play! international tour), Vinnie Monachello as Tag (Bedknobs And Broomsticks UK tour, In The Night Garden UK tour), and Sarah Palmer as Betty (Oi Frog & Friends! Live - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment).

Joining them at the Clubhouse will be Lunga Anele-Skosana (The Witches - Warner Bros) playing Mrs Weaver, Hennie, Chew Chew and more. Understudies are actor Charlie Daniells (Sarah and Duck tour - CBeebies, His Dark Materials - BBC and The Last Bus - Netflix) and making their professional debut are Elliott Samuels and Shakira Alleyne.

For more information and tickets, visit www.heyduggeelive.com

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Lunga Anele-Skosana and Shakira Alleyne

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Clarke Joseph-Edwards

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Lunga Anele-Skosana

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Vinnie Monachello

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Kaidyn Niall Hinds

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Jane Crawshaw

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Sarah Palmer

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Charlie Daniells and Clarke Joseph-Edwards

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
Sarah Palmer, Vinnie Monachello, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Jane Crawshaw




OffWestEnd to Present First Live Offies Awards Ceremony Since 2020 Photo
OffWestEnd to Present First Live Offies Awards Ceremony Since 2020
OffWestEnd's first live Offies Awards Ceremony since 2020 will take place on Sunday 12 February 2023 at Alexandra Palace Theatre.
WOW - WOMEN OF THE WORLD Announces Day Pass Events For 2023 London Festival Photo
WOW - WOMEN OF THE WORLD Announces Day Pass Events For 2023 London Festival
WOW - Women of the World has announced the first guests for its 2023 London Festival, which returns to the Southbank Centre to mark International Women's Day, supported by The WOW Foundation's Global Founding Partner, Bloomberg.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Clint Dyers OTHELLO? Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Clint Dyer's OTHELLO?
Clint Dyer’s production is the first Othello from a black director at the National. Starring Giles Terera as Othello and Rosy McEwen as Desdemona, the Shakespearean tragedy opened last night (30 November). What did the critics think of the new revival?
Stockroom - The UKs Leading Writers Room Launches New Scheme in London Photo
Stockroom - The UK's Leading Writers Room Launches New Scheme in London
Following their loss of Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation status and as artists and theatre professionals in London are squeezed because of the redistribution of national arts funding away from the capital, theatre's leading writers' room, Stockroom, has launched a brand-new initiative with the aim of establishing a creative hub for new writing in the city.

share