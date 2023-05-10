Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury Theatre

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester will present Great Expectations, beginning performances on 12 May and running until 27 May 2023.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Charles Dickens' best-loved novel is brought to life on stage in this thrilling adaptation from Gale Childs Daly, directed by the Mercury's Creative Director, Ryan McBryde (The Comedy of Errors, Baskerville, Oliver!). Featuring some of the most iconic characters in literature, join us on a gripping journey as Pip unravels the truth behind his own great expectations in the gloomy corners of Miss Havisham's Satis Hall.

The cast of Great Expectations are Bessy Ewa (& Juliet, Back To The Future) as Narrator 4, Jim Fish (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Lear) as Narrator 5, Gareth Kennerley (Trouble in Butetown, War Horse) as Narrator 1, Sam Lupton (Avenue Q, Wicked) as Narrator 2, Emily Pollet (Hay Fever, Whisper) as Narrator 3 and Stanton Wright (Twelfth Night, The Winter's Tale) as Pip.

Directed by Mercury Theatre's Creative Director Ryan McBryde and adapted by Gale Childs Daly, the creative team also includes Libby Todd (designer), Rajiv Pattani (lighting designer), Stefan Janik (sound designer/composer), Chihiro Kawasaki (movement director) and Natalie Gallacher c/o Pippa Ailion Casting (casting director) and Emmy Briggs (Assistant Director, Birkbeck Placement).




