Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre

Samuel Takes a Break is a journey through colonialism’s impact on British identity.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 3 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 4 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer

Samuel Takes A Break …in Male Dungeon No. 5 After A Long But Generally Successful Day of Tours Rhianna Ilube’s debut play, directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike previews at The Yard Theatre from 9 February (press night 15 February). Go inside rehearsal with new photos here. 

Samuel Takes a Break is a journey through colonialism’s impact on British identity. Set in Ghana’s Year of Return in 2019, this genre-blending story follows Samuel, a tour guide, and Orange, a ticket officer, at Cape Coast Castle.

When Black Britons Trev and Letty seek out their roots, suddenly, history isn’t what it used to seem. A seismic shift forces Samuel to confront truths and transform his relationship with history. Audiences will go on a soul-searching odyssey through time, space and one man’s inner turmoil.

Photo Credit: Sophie Williams

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Tori Allen-Martin

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Fode Simbo

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Fode Simbo

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Fode Simbo

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Anthony Simpson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Tori Allen-Martin, Stefan Asante-Boateng

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Bola Akeju, Fode Simbo

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK… at The Yard Theatre
Bola Akeju, Fode Simbo




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Kakilang to Present THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTATIVE BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENCE Photo
Kakilang to Present THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTATIVE BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENCE

Kakilang presents 'The Dao of Unrepresentative British Chinese Experience' - a semi-autobiographical, explosive exploration of identity politics and the struggle to fit in. Don't miss this psychedelic gig-theatrical punk pop rap rock experience at Soho Theatre, London from June 19 to July 13, 2024.

2
Chaka Khan Will Be The 29th Curator Southbank Centres Annual Contemporary Music Festival, Photo
Chaka Khan Will Be The 29th Curator Southbank Centre's Annual Contemporary Music Festival, Meltdown

The Southbank Centre has announced that iconic singer and musician Chaka Khan will be the 29th curator of its annual contemporary music festival, Meltdown. 

3
STITCHES Comes to the Hope Theatre in February Photo
STITCHES Comes to the Hope Theatre in February

Writer and performer Jonathan Blakeley, with support from Arts Council England, brings his  brand-new play Stitches to the Hope Theatre in February.

4
Bristol Old Vic Will Host Industry Event as Part of BBCs Bring the Drama Festival Photo
Bristol Old Vic Will Host Industry Event as Part of BBC's Bring the Drama Festival

Bristol Old Vic has announced it will be hosting an Industry Day on Mon 18 March as part of BBC ‘Bring the Drama’ Festival - careers behind the scenes in theatre, film and TV.

More Hot Stories For You

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLSThe Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS
Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in LondonPhotos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PLAYER KINGS, Starring Ian McKellen!Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PLAYER KINGS, Starring Ian McKellen!
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking Until 31 May 2025TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking Until 31 May 2025

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You