Photos: Get a First Look at BEAR SNORES ON At Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is presenting the world premiere stage adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s Bear Snores On, with book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music & lyrics by Harry Blake (23 March – 21 April).

Get a first look at photos below!

Jumbo and Sechiari direct Ashh Blackwood (Hare), Lauren Conroy (Mouse), Ashley D Gayle (Bear/Gardener), Albert Graver (Raven/Wren), and Annabel Marlow (Badger).

The production marks Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s first production at the venue outside of its summer season. Bear Snores On invites audiences of 4+ and their families to travel from the theatre lawn to a new and specially created indoor pop up space within the theatre grounds.

Rebecca Brower (Set & Costume Designer), Joshie Harriette (Lighting Designer), Lotte Hines (Casting Director), Maia Kirkman-Richards (Puppet Designer & Director), Ebony Molina (Movement Director), and Luke Swaffield (Sound Designer)