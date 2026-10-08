Photos: Gayle Rankin and More in THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE

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You can now get a first look at The National Theatre of Scotland's new production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, ahead of opening night on Friday 9 October at the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

The full cast features Maureen Beattie as Miss MacKay, Liberty Black as Mary Macgregor, Dyfan Dwyfor as Teddy Lloyd, Brian Ferguson as Gordon Lowther, Sophie Fortune as Joyce Emily, Tallulah Greive as Monica Douglas, Shreya Khaund Marshall as Jenny Gray, Bobby Rainsbury as Sandy Stranger and Gayle Rankin as Jean Brodie.

Adapted for the stage by acclaimed Scottish playwright David Harrower from Muriel Spark's much-loved novel, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is directed by Vicky Featherstone and features Gayle Rankin making her National Theatre of Scotland debut as the charismatic Jean Brodie. Making up the Brodie set are Liberty Black as Mary Macgregor, Sophie Fortune as Joyce Emily, Tallulah Greive as Monica Douglas, Shreya Khaund Marshall as Jenny Gray, and Bobby Rainsbury as Sandy Stranger. They are joined by Maureen Beattie as Miss Mackay, Brian Ferguson as Gordon Lowther and Dyfan Dwyfor as Teddy Lloyd.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic



The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

The cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

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