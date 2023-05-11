Photos: Full Cast Set for Joseph Fiennes-Led DEAR ENGLAND; Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals

Dear England will play in the Olivier theatre from 10 June with press night on 20 June and a final performance on 11 August.

The National Theatre has announced the full cast for Dear England, a new play by James Graham telling the story of the England men's football team under Gareth Southgate's management.

See rehearsal photos below!

Joining Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, The Mother) as Gareth Southgate is Gina McKee (My Policeman, Bodyguard) who will play Pippa Grange, sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at The Football Association from 2017 until 2019.

The cast also includes Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Will Close as Harry Kane, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott, Will Fletcher as Jordan Henderson, Sean Gilder as Sam Allardyce, Darragh Hand as Marcus Rashford, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke, Adam Hugill as Harry Maguire, Albert Magashi as Jadon Sancho, Kel Matsena as Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay as Bukayo Saka, Lewis Shepherd as Dele Alli, Paul Thornley as Mike Webster, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke and Ryan Whittle as Eric Dier. Nick Barclay, Tashinga Bepete, Will Harrison-Wallace and Miranda Heath complete the company. The cast will also be playing additional roles as part of the ensemble.

Following their acclaimed productions Tammy Faye and Ink, writer James Graham (Best of Enemies, Sherwood) reunites with director Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening, Judy) for this gripping examination of both nation and game.

With set design by Es Devlin, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Jon Clark, movement direction by Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, sound design by Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, video design by Ash J Woodward, casting by Bryony JarvisTaylor, dialect coach Richard Ryder and associate director Elin Schofield.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Kel Matsena
Kel Matsena

Cast
Cast

Darragh Hand
Darragh Hand

Gina McKee
Gina McKee

Gunnar Cauthery
Gunnar Cauthery

Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes

Josh Barrow (front, Jordan Pickford) and Will Close (back, Harry Kane)
Josh Barrow (front, Jordan Pickford) and Will Close (back, Harry Kane)

Abdul Sessay
Abdul Sessay

Sean Gilder and Tashinga Bepete
Sean Gilder and Tashinga Bepete

Tony Turner
Tony Turner

Will Close
Will Close

Will Fletcher
Will Fletcher

Lewis Shepherd
Lewis Shepherd

Ryan Whittle
Ryan Whittle

Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder




