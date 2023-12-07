Photos: First look at the Rose Theatre's PETER PAN

Production photos of the Rose Theatre's Peter Pan have been released. See the all-new photos below.

This Christmas, an enchanting adventure awaits. Award-winning writer Evan Placey adapts J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic in a brand-new version with music and lyrics by 2023 Olivier Award winner Vikki Stone (Hey Duggee) and directed by Lucy Morrell (Beauty and the Beast). Packed with song, dance, magic and featuring members of our talented Rose Youth Theatre, we promise to have you hooked.

Peter Pan plays at Rose Theatre until 7 January 2024

Photo Credit: Mark Douet