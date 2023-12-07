Photos: First look at the Rose Theatre's PETER PAN

Peter Pan plays at Rose Theatre until 7 January 2024
Production photos of the Rose Theatre's Peter Pan have been released. See the all-new photos below.
This Christmas, an enchanting adventure awaits. Award-winning writer Evan Placey adapts J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic in a brand-new version with music and lyrics by 2023 Olivier Award winner Vikki Stone (Hey Duggee) and directed by Lucy Morrell (Beauty and the Beast). Packed with song, dance, magic and featuring members of our talented Rose Youth Theatre, we promise to have you hooked.
Photo Credit: Mark Douet
Kaine Ruddach & Michelle Bishop
Peter Pan at the Rose Theatre
Peter Pan at the Rose Theatre
Kaine Ruddach
Peter Pan at the Rose Theatre
Kaine Ruddach
Michelle Bishop & Dominic Rye
Peter Pan at the Rose Theatre
Dominic Rye & Jack Bartlett
Dominic Rye
Michelle Bishop
Kaine Ruddach & Isla Griffiths
