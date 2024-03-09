Photos: First Look at THE LONDON 50-HOUR IMPROVATHON: THE WEDDING PARTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 13th London Improvathon is back for the first time since 2019. So get ready to say ‘I Do!’ to an hilarious weekend with the world’s best improvisers.

Check out a first look at the event below!

It’s wedding season at Everafter Manor - the UK’s hottest spot to tie the knot. Loved-up couples arrive with friends and family to celebrate their big day, but will they even make it to the altar? Expect bouquet tosses, best man speeches, first dances, family feuds, adventurous catering and cold feet.



An extraordinarily large cast includes many of the world’s best improvisers, and comedy stars from TV, film and theatre - including Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Mischief and Austentatious. Many of this impressive ensemble will forgo a whole weekend’s sleep in this legendary feat of improv endurance, performing continuously for a full 50 hours.

Improvisers performing for the full 50 Hours: Seamus Allen, Jacob Banigan, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Jamie Cavanagh, Belinda Cornish, Alan Cox, Mats Eldøen, Dylan Emery, Fabrizio Lobello, Inbal Lori, Mark Meer, John Oakes. Directors: Adam Meggido and Ali James. Not pictured: Charlotte Gittins and Nell Mooney

Guest performers include: Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Dave Hearn, Rufus Hound,Harry Kershaw, Katie McGuinness, Ellie Morris, Ethan Pascal Peters, Andrew Pugsley, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Dan Starkey, Lucy Trodd, Sarah-Louise Young

The London 50-Hour Improvathon will be directed live over the weekend by Adam Meggido (co-artistic director of Olivier Award-winning ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ and director of the Olivier Award-nominated ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’) and Ali James (movement director of ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ and director of the ‘Southend 48 Hour Improvathon)



The London 50 Hour Improvathon will feature:



Regular players from the Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical: Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Julie Clare, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Joshua C. Jackson, Ethan Pascal Peters, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lucy Trodd, Heather Urquhart.



Comedian and actor Rufus Hound.



Stars of Mischief Dave Hearn, Harry Kershaw, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell and Henry Shields.



Dr Who regular Dan Starkey.



Actors from Ken Campbell’s School Of Night: Joseph Chance, Alan Cox, Oliver Senton.



Actor Katie McGuinness from Netflix’s Snowpiercer.



Cabaret star Sarah-Louise Young.



Canadian improv legends Jacob Banigan, Belinda Cornish, Jamie Cavanagh and Mark Meer.



Additional international guests include: Mats Eldøen, Fabrizio Lobello, Inbal Lori.



Improvathon regulars Seamus Allen, Charlotte Gittins, Nell Mooney, John Oakes.



With Tai Campbell, Josh Darcy, Will Ewart, Helen Foster, Andrew Gentilli, Fred Gray, Sally Hodgkiss, Tristan Langlois, Jinny Lyons, Chris Meade, Talia Pick, Luke Sorba, and Phil Whelans.



Featuring the marvellous musicians of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.



And guest writers, including Mark Ravenhill, throughout the weekend.



Inspired by cinematic classics including ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’, ‘Mamma, Mia!’, ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, ‘Bridesmaids’, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, ‘Wedding Crashers’, ‘The Wedding Singer’ and many more!



A 50-hour improvised comedy soap opera in 25 hilarious episodes - you can catch just one episode, or binge watch the whole season like your favourite Netflix show.



Starting at 7pm on Friday and playing continuously in 2-hour episodes until 9pm on Sunday (yes, right through the night!) with a live band and refreshments available throughout. There’s even a special ‘Family Episode’ at 11am on Sunday, suitable for kids of all ages!