Photos: First look at Keith Allen, Jonny Labey & Jodie Steele in Rehearsals for REHAB THE MUSICAL
The show premieres at The Playground Theatre in September
Rehab The Musical, a rock-bottom-to-redemption journey of the soul filled with thumpingly memorable songs, premieres at The Playground Theatre 1 - 17 September, 2022.
It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court, after being caught red-handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or six weeks in a rehabilitation centre. It seems a no-brainer: rehab will be a holiday. But how could Kid have got it so wrong?
Rehab The Musical is at The Playground Theatre 1 - 17 September, 2022.