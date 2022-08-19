Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Keith Allen, Jonny Labey & Jodie Steele in Rehearsals for REHAB THE MUSICAL

The show premieres at The Playground Theatre in September

Aug. 19, 2022  
First look at Keith Allen, Jonny Labey, Jodie Steele and the cast rehearsing the world premiere of Rehab the Musical.

Rehab The Musical, a rock-bottom-to-redemption journey of the soul filled with thumpingly memorable songs, premieres at The Playground Theatre 1 - 17 September, 2022.

It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court, after being caught red-handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or six weeks in a rehabilitation centre. It seems a no-brainer: rehab will be a holiday. But how could Kid have got it so wrong?

Check out the rehearsal photos below.


Photo Credit: Graham Michael

Keith Allen
The Cast

Keith Allen
Jodie Steele
Cast & Director
Jodie Steele & Gloria Onitiri
Jodie Steele
Andrew Patrick Wlaker
John Barr

Jonny Labey
The cast
Jonny Labey
Jonny Labey
Annabel Giles
Rehab The Musical is at The Playground Theatre 1 - 17 September, 2022.




