Photos: First look at Ibsen's GHOSTS at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakepeare's Globe has released rehearsal room photos of the upcoming production of Ibsen's Ghosts.

Ghosts opens in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on Friday 10 November, the first time Ibsen will be staged at Shakespeare’s Globe, a dramatist whose influence is arguably second only to Shakespeare.

A searing exploration of family secrets and forbidden desire, Ghosts caused scandal when it premiered nearly 150 years ago. Ugly truths from the past, and illicit romance threaten the lives of Helene and her son Osvald in the first modern tragedy by one of the most influential dramatists of all time.

Hattie Morahan returns to the Globe for the first time since 2015 to play the seminal role of Helene. As the Globe expands to welcome the Western Canon, we see how Ibsen – similar to Shakespeare – continues to speak to today’s audiences.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 10 November 2023 – 28 January 2024