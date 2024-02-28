Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE

All new photos have been released from the first-ever UK & Ireland of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL. Check out the photos below!

Also announced is fan favourite Lauren Jones, who will join the cast as Trish / Alternate Bonnie having previously played the role in the West End production. Lauren Jones featured on the special arrangement of Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad in the Original West End Cast Recording released in 2023. Hana Ichijo has had to withdraw from the production for personal reasons.

Lauren Jones said; “I’m absolutely thrilled to be reprising my role of Trish/Alternate Bonnie Parker in the tour of Bonnie & Clyde. Having performed in two runs of the show in London’s West-End, it holds a very special place in my heart and I’m excited to be joining the Barrow Gang on the road.'

Winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is currently playing at Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford until Saturday 2 March. The tour then continues visiting Wolverhampton, Norwich, Sunderland, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Woking, Bath, Manchester, Nottingham, Southend, Belfast, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Dublin, Brighton, Birmingham, Portsmouth, High Wycombe, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bromley and Northampton. Full list of dates can be found here.

The UK & Ireland tour of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album was released in July and is available on all streaming platforms.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Photo Credit: Richard Davenport