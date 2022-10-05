Photos: First Look at the New Cast of LIFE OF PI

New photos from Life of Pi, running at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End have been released today. Check out the photos below!

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's award-winning book starring Nuwan Hugh Perera as Pi alongside a life-size Royal Bengal Tiger puppet is running until 15 January 2023, the final performance of the show at Wyndham's Theatre in London.

Nuwan Hugh Perera is joined by Chirag Benedict Lobo as the new alternate Pi. Other new cast members are: Davina Moon as Ma, Ameet Chana as Father, Tanvi Virmani as Rani, Saikat Ahamad as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Sakuntala Ramanee as Mrs Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Kevin Shen as Mr Okamoto, Phyllis Ho as Lulu Chen, Kazeem Tosin Amore as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker, Owain Gwynn, Rebecca Killick and Elan James as puppeteers and understudies Lilian Tsang and Mohit Mathur. Original West End cast members remaining in the show are: Tom Espiner (Father Martin/Commander Grant-Jones) and Olivier Award-winning puppeteers: Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin and Tom Stacy.

Nuwan Hugh Perera has been playing Pi twice a week since the show began in the West End. His previous theatre credits include Amelie at the Criterion and on tour and Godspell on tour. He appeared in the blockbuster film Mamma Mia! Here we Go Again and as a musician, plays keyboard and percussion for folk rock band, Sleep Walking Animals. Ameet Chana, who plays Pi's father, is probably best known to TV viewers for playing Adi Ferreira in EastEnders.

