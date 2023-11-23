Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Rebecca Frecknall makes her directorial debut at the National Theatre with Alice Birch’s (Normal People) radical version of Federico García Lorca’s modern masterpiece.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

The National Theatre has released the production images for The House of Bernarda Alba, in a co-production with Playful Productions. See the photos below.

Following Olivier Award-winning revivals of Cabaret and A Streetcar Named Desire, Rebecca Frecknall makes her directorial debut at the National Theatre with Alice Birch’s (Normal People) radical version of Federico García Lorca’s modern masterpiece.

In the domain of Bernarda Alba, a daughter who disobeys is no longer a daughter. 

Forced to live under their mother’s tight grip as they mourn their father’s death, can five sisters survive when young Adela dares for passion and freedom?

Olivier Award-winner Harriet Walter (Succession) plays the formidable matriarch, guarding her reputation against the rising tide of her family’s desires in this devastatingly dark and comic drama exploring the consequences of oppressing women. Isis Hainsworth (Romeo & Juliet) plays Adela the youngest, most rebellious of Bernarda's five daughters. Playing Bernada’s eldest daughter Angustias is Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses) and Thusitha Jayasundera (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) will play the role of Poncia.

Joining them is Lizzie Annis as Martirio, Pearl Chanda as Magdalena, Bryony Hannahas Maid, Marcia Lecky as Prudencia, Eileen Nicholas as Maria Josefa and Eliot Salt as Ameila. 

Catharine Humphrys, Asha Kingsley, Celia Nelson, Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart, Georgia Silver, Imogen Mackie Walker, Charlotte Workman, James McHugh and Michael Naylor complete the adult cast. Esma Akar, Livia Court and Sicily Rose De Bernardini will share the role of Young Girl.

Composer Isobel Waller-Bridge (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse) writes an original score for the production.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall with set and costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, sound designer Peter Rice, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, and staff director Lilac Yosiphon.

Photo Credits: Marc Brenner

Harriet Walter (Bernarda Alba)

The company

Isis Hainsworth (Adela)

Harriet Walter (Bernarda Alba), Isis Hainsworth (Adela) and Eileen Nicholas (Maria Josefa)

The Company

The Company

The Company

Isis Hainsworth (Adela)

Eileen Nicholas (Maria Josefa)

Rosalind Eleazar (Angustias), Thusitha Jayasundera (Poncia) and Harriet Walter (Bernarda Alba)

Isis Hainsworth (Adela) and Pearl Chanda (Magdalena)

Harriet Walter (Bernarda Alba)

Harriet Walter (Bernarda Alba)

Harriet Walter (Bernarda Alba)

The Company

The Company

Lizzie Annis (Martirio)

Isis Hainsworth (Adela) and James McHugh (Pepe El Romano)

Eliot Salt (Amelia), Isis Hainsworth (Adela) and Rosalind Eleazar (Angustias)


