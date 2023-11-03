Photos: First Look at the McOnie Company's NUTRACKER at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club

All new photos have been released from the McOnie Company's Nutcracker at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club. Check out the photos below!

This wild spirited adventure follows young Clive on his quest for self-acceptance. Packed with hope, heart and humour, this Nutcracker is for anyone who wants to live life in full technicolour. It’s playful, mischievous and a lot of fun.



Diving into the glittering winter wonderland head on, dancers of The McOnie Company perform to Tchaikovsky’s world famous score, reimagined for an onstage Jazz band.

Directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie featuring Tchaikovsky’s world-famous score reimagined for an on stage jazz band by multi-award winning jazz artist Cassie Kinoshi. Nutcracker is composed by Cassie Kinoshi with additional music by Rio Kai, venue and set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, music supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, lighting design by Joshie Hariette, sound design by Simon Baker, and casting by Will Burton CDG.

The cast for Nutcracker includes Amonik Melaco (Action Man), Mark Samaras (Clive) and Patricia Zhou (Sugarplum) with Chanelle Anthony, Christie Crosson, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt and Rachel Muldoon. Due to injury Sam Salter is currently off and the role of Clive is being played by Mark Samaras. The production is supporting Sam back to a speedy recovery.

Nutcracker is a McOnie Company production produced by Underbelly, Francesca Moody Productions and Southbank Centre with Rachel Edwards and Winkler Smalberg.

The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club is a temporary pop-up jazz club and one-off transformation of a space under the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, created for Nutcracker. The venue (formerly SPIRITLAND) is located at street level on the Belvedere Road, the south side of the Royal Festival Hall.

The south side of the Royal Festival Hall was originally intended to hold a small theatre, however, plans were put on hold and in 1951 when the Royal Festival Hall opened as part of the Festival of Britain it became a large glass fronted entrance to the venue. Closed off to the public from the mid-1960’s when the Royal Festival Hall was extended, the large-scale refurbishment of the Royal Festival Hall in 2007 reimagined it as a new public entrance and exhibition space. It eventually became home to restaurant and music venue SPIRITLAND from 2018 - 2023.

Nutcracker sees the space realise its original intended purpose and it has been transformed into a vibrant and exciting performance venue designed by Soutra Gilmour specially for the production.