Photos: First Look at the Cast of the UK Revival of KINKY BOOTS

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released first look images of Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren) from their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots. This new staging marks the first UK revival and regional premiere of the show.





The new production, which will be directed by Tim Jackson, will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 - 24 September (Press Night: 8 September) and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September - 22 October (Press Night: 29 September).

Based on the Miramax motion picture, the musical adaptation features a Tony-Award nominated book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony and Grammy award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.