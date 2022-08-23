Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
Click Here for More on Kinky Boots

Photos: First Look at the Cast of the UK Revival of KINKY BOOTS

Performances will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 – 24 September.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released first look images of Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren) from their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots. This new staging marks the first UK revival and regional premiere of the show.


The new production, which will be directed by Tim Jackson, will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 - 24 September (Press Night: 8 September) and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September - 22 October (Press Night: 29 September).

Based on the Miramax motion picture, the musical adaptation features a Tony-Award nominated book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony and Grammy award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

Photo Credit: Mark Sepple

Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren)
Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren)

Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie)
Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie)


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At DOCTOR FAUSTUS At Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look At DOCTOR FAUSTUS At Southwark Playhouse
August 22, 2022

A thrilling ensemble brings Christopher Marlowe’s tragic masterpiece Doctor Faustus to life at Southwark Playhouse. See photos from the production.
Linda Marlowe and Sara Kestelman to Star in THE MILK TRAIN DOESN'T STOP HERE ANYMORE at Charing Cross TheatreLinda Marlowe and Sara Kestelman to Star in THE MILK TRAIN DOESN'T STOP HERE ANYMORE at Charing Cross Theatre
August 22, 2022

Tennessee Williams’ rarely performed ‘The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore’, an extraordinary play set on an exclusive mountaintop villa off the Amalfi coast, is coming to Charing Cross Theatre 26 September - 23 October, 2022.
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at Greenwich TheatrePhotos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at Greenwich Theatre
August 22, 2022

Greenwich Theatre has released new production photos for its summer show - Treasure Island, starring Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay.
Billy Stritch Returns to Crazy Coqs With 'Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited'Billy Stritch Returns to Crazy Coqs With 'Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited'
August 22, 2022

Billy Stritch returns to Crazy Coqs with a band new show spotlighting the music of legendary tunesmith, Cy Coleman. He'll be joined this time by a swinging jazz trio – all the better to perfectly celebrate one of Broadway and pop music's jazziest composers.
Cast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar WarehouseCast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar Warehouse
August 22, 2022

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the cast for the European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.Cast and onstage band: Alon Moni Aboutboul, Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Miri Mesika, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda, Baha Yetkin.