Photos: First Look at WINDFALL at Southwark Playhouse

Performances run 9 February - 11 March 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Judith Amsenga, Audrey Anderson, Jack Bennett, Joanne Clifton, Wesley Griffith, Gabriel Paul star in 'Windfall', which arrives at London's Southwark Playhouse following a critically acclaimed run in New York in 2022. Scooter Pietsch's hilarious and chaotic comedy 'Windfall' is directed by Mark Bell, best known for directing West End hits 'The Play That Goes Wrong' & 'The Comedy About a Bank Robbery'.

Pushed to the edge by their maniacal boss, five downtrodden office workers decide to risk it all on a $500million lottery ticket in the hope of a better life. Co-workers become accomplices, lovers become rivals, and friends become enemies as the prospect of winning brings out the very worst in everyone. Just how far will they go to have it all?

Judith Amsenga was Mrs Peacock in the 2022 UK tour of 'Cluedo', also directed by Mark Bell. Her films include Mike Leigh's 'Mr Turner'.

Audrey Anderson is making her UK stage debut. Her US theatre credits include 'Noises Off' (Windy City Playhouse).

Jack Bennett was in the original West End cast of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', and 'Ecstasy' (Hampstead Theatre in the West End). His film credits include 'The Batman'.

Joanne Clifton starred as Morticia Addams in 'The Addams Family', Berthe/Fastrada in 'Pippin', Janet in 'The Rocky Horror Show' and Alex in 'Flashdance'. As a professional dancer, she won 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016.

Wesley Griffith was Colonel Mustard in the 2022 UK tour of 'Cluedo', also directed by Mark Bell. He was Mellors in 'Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover' (Theatre 503, Edinburgh Festival Fringe & UK tour).

Gabriel Paul was in 'The Play That Goes Wrong' (3 West End seasons & UK tour), 'Quality Street' (Northern Broadsides) and 'Macbeth' and 'The Queen of Chapeltown' (Leeds Playhouse).

With Spring just around the corner, a UK tour has been announced for hilarious comedy The Birds and the Bees,  starring Helen Lederer and Michael Starke, which will open at Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on 10 May 2023.
Birmingham Royal Ballet has been chosen as one of the UK arts organisations selected to take part in the Digital Accelerator Programme.
Rehearsals are under way for a vibrant new adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, in a co-production between Prescot's Shakespeare North Playhouse and Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.  
New dates have been added to the UK Tour of Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera], including four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, following a limited season in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May. 

