Photos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama Theatre

Performances runÂ 26 April â€“ 12 May, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023 Â 

All new production photos have been released for War & Culture at New Diorama Theatre. Performances run 26 April - 12 May, 2023.

About the Show

In 2022, NDT submitted various freedom of information requests regarding government interference in cultural organisations and arts funding. They did not specify that any information would be used in a show.

There are also things they know, but they can't tell you how they know them. This isn't a joke, although the show will be funny.

An NDT world premiere, funded by nobody, written by Nina Segal (Big Guns, O, Island!) and directed by Jess Edwards (Elephant, Hotter/Fitter).

Content warnings: The production contains strong language, moments of violence, and flashing lights.

Photo Credit: Cesare De Giglio

Peter Clements

Em Williams

Peter Clements

Peter Clements, Ferdy Roberts, Em Williams



April 28, 2023

