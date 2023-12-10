Photos: First Look at The Mill at Sonning's Production of HIGH SOCIETY

The Mill at Sonning is currently presenting HIGH SOCIETY from 29 November, 2023 - 20 January, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

The cast is led by Matt Blaker, Matthew Jeans, Katlo, Kurt Kansley, Victoria Serra and Laura Tyrer with Tosca Fischer, Samuel How, Heather Jackson, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Joe Press, Will Richardson, Callum Train, Russell Wilcox.

The creative team is Joseph Pitcher - Director, Jason Denvir – Set Designer, Natalie Titchener – Costume Designer, Jaye Elster - Choreographer, Nic Farman – Co-Lighting Designer, Hector Murray – Co-Lighting Designer, Jerome van den Berghe – Musical Arranger / Supervisor, Chris Whybrow – Sound Designer, Tom Noyes – Musical Director, and Casting - Pearson Casting CDG.

HIGH SOCIETY



Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Book by Arthur Kopit

Additional Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Based on the play “The Philadelphia Story” by Philip Barry

Also based on the Turner Entertainment Co. motion picture “High Society”



Directed by Joseph Pitcher



29 November, 2023 - 20 January, 2024



The Mill at Sonning Theatre

Sonning Eye

Reading

RG4 6TY



Photo Credit: Andreas Lambis