Photos: First Look at The Mill at Sonning's Production of HIGH SOCIETY

The production runs through 20 January, 2024.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

The Mill at Sonning is currently presenting HIGH SOCIETY from 29 November, 2023 - 20 January, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

The cast is led by Matt Blaker, Matthew Jeans, Katlo, Kurt Kansley, Victoria Serra and Laura Tyrer with Tosca Fischer, Samuel How, Heather Jackson, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Joe Press, Will Richardson, Callum Train, Russell Wilcox.

The creative team is Joseph Pitcher - Director, Jason Denvir – Set Designer, Natalie Titchener – Costume Designer, Jaye Elster - Choreographer, Nic Farman – Co-Lighting Designer, Hector Murray – Co-Lighting Designer, Jerome van den Berghe – Musical Arranger / Supervisor, Chris Whybrow – Sound Designer, Tom Noyes – Musical Director, and Casting - Pearson Casting CDG.

HIGH SOCIETY


Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Book by Arthur Kopit
Additional Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead
Based on the play “The Philadelphia Story” by Philip Barry
Also based on the Turner Entertainment Co. motion picture “High Society”

Directed by Joseph Pitcher

29 November, 2023 - 20 January, 2024

The Mill at Sonning Theatre
Sonning Eye
Reading
RG4 6TY

Photo Credit: Andreas Lambis

Matthew Jeans
Matthew Jeans

Victoria Serra and Matthew Jeans
Victoria Serra and Matthew Jeans

Victoria Serra
Victoria Serra

Laura Tyrer and Matthew Jeans
Laura Tyrer and Matthew Jeans

Matthew Jeans and Laura Tyrer
Matthew Jeans and Laura Tyrer

Laura Tyrer and Matthew Jeans
Laura Tyrer and Matthew Jeans

Victoria Serra and Will Richardson
Victoria Serra and Will Richardson

Victoria Serra
Victoria Serra

Victoria Serra
Victoria Serra

Matthew Jeans and Victoria Serra
Matthew Jeans and Victoria Serra

Laura Tyrer and Matthew Jeans
Laura Tyrer and Matthew Jeans

Matt Blaker
Matt Blaker


