Photos: First Look at Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels in COCK at the Ambassadors Theatre

New images of Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels, the stars of C O C K by Mike Bartlett were released today. Check them out below!

Directed by Tony and Olivier award winning Marianne Elliott, the award-wnning play about love and identity will have a limited run at the Ambassadors Theatre in London from Saturday 5 March 2022 to Saturday 4 June 2022, with a press night on Tuesday 15 March 2022.

"The fact is that some of us like women and some like men and that's fine that's good in fact that's good, a good thing, but it seems to me that you've become confused."

In a world full of endless possibilities why must we still limit ourselves with labels?

Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels star in Mike Bartlett's razor sharp play which redefines the battle of the sexes.

Performances run Saturday 5 March 2022 to Saturday 4 June 2022 at 8pm.

Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/cock/ambassadors-theatre/

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett