Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD

Performances begin in the West End in December.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

All new production photos have been released from Tall Stories' production of Gruffalo’s Child, the enchanting adaptation of the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have been released. The production is headed to the West End in December. Check out the photos below!

With a cast including Harriet Waters as the Gruffalo’s Child, Maxwell Tyler as the Gruffalo, Snake, Owl and Fox, Samuel Tracy as Mouse and understudy Pip Simpson. 

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo’s Child ignores her father’s warnings about the Big Bad Mouse and tiptoes out into the deep dark wood. She follows snowy tracks and encounters mysterious creatures – but the Big Bad Mouse doesn’t really exist... does he?

The Gruffalo’s Child is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler directed by Olivia Jacobs, Tall Stories’ co-founder, with Toby Mitchell as creative producer.

About the Show

When Julia and Axel created The Gruffalo’s Child as a sequel to their first book The Gruffalo, it felt like a natural progression that Tall Stories should develop a second Gruffalo show. Once again, they were faced with lots of challenges and decisions. How could they transform a five-minute book into a one-hour play while staying true to what the author and illustrator created?

The Gruffalo himself has become a bit of an icon since their first association with him how could they live up to the audience’s expectations? How would the fox, the owl and the snake have changed since the first production? Who would speak the lines from the book this time? What kind of music should they write? And then there’s the Big Bad Mouse of course - how would they create him on stage?

Throughout rehearsals, Tall Stories worked with the performers, designers and composers to come up with the production which opened at London’s Polka Theatre in autumn 2005. Since then, the show has continued to develop, with the input of many performers and creative talents. The Gruffalo’s Child has followed in its predecessor’s pawprints - and travelled the length and breadth of the UK as well as to America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Photo Credit: Charles Flint

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Maxwell Tyler

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Maxwell Tyler

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Samuel Tracy

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Maxwell Tyler, Samuel Tracy

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Maxwell Tyler, Samuel Tracy

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Maxwell Tyler, Samuel Tracy

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Harriet Waters, Maxwell Tyler, Samuel Tracy

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Samuel Tracy, Maxwell Tyler, Harriet Waters

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Samuel Tracy

Photos: First Look at Tall Stories' GRUFFALO'S CHILD
Samuel Tracy, Harriet Waters



