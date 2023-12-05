Photos: First Look at THE NUTCRACKER Adult Panto at the Turbine Theatre

Production photos have been released for the Turbine Theatre’s (naughty) Christmas pantomime, The Nutcracker! The cast includes Joshua Coley, Holly Ashman, Theo Walker and Grace Whyte.

Forget what you think you know about the Christmas classic, and this year be taken to distant lands (like Winter Wonderland…and M&M World!) by way of the Turbine Theatre. For a limited time this Christmas, audiences will get to enjoy the very adult pantomime, The Nutcracker.

This new pantomime is for audiences 18+ and the perfect Christmas tale about learning to love after heartbreak …and seeking revenge.

Carlie’s had a terrible year: her love rat ex has ghosted her, her father died in a collision with a Just Stop Oil protest and now her Mum is insistent on still throwing their annual festive party. A typical year in the 2020’s some may say, but thanks to a prezzie from her inappropriate, local drunk uncle - this Christmas will be anything but typical!

The Nutcracker is written by Joshua Coley, with Direction by Luke Byrne, Design by Andy Robinson, Musical Direction by Ben Tomalin, Lighting Design by Oliver McNally, Sound Design by Richard Carter and Costumes by Janet Huckle.

 

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Theo Walker and Grace Whyte

Holly Ashman

Holly Ashman and Grace Whyte

Cast

Theo Walker

Hannah Whyte


New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024 Photo
New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024

Tickets are already on sale and selling fast for the most-anticipated brand-new music festival coming to Cheshire next summer, with three days of best of British music acts. Now, with Christmas just weeks away, organisers have come up with an extra special free gift when buying tickets for a loved one. 

Photos: First Look at ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE at Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Reading Rep Theatre

Reading Rep Theatre has released production photos for their production of It’s A Wonderful Life, which runs in repertory with Potted Panto this Winter.

The UK Pantomime Associations Team of Secret Judges Prepare For Packed Season Ahead Photo
The UK Pantomime Association's Team of Secret Judges Prepare For Packed Season Ahead

With pantomime season now in full swing, delighting audiences young and old (with many experiencing it for a magical first time), The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA)'s team of anonymous judges is busy secretly sat amongst them, ready to shortlist the very best performers, creatives and producers that the artform has to offer, for The Pantomime Awards 2024.

Clean Break Reveals Associate Artistic Director and Patron Photo
Clean Break Reveals Associate Artistic Director and Patron

Clean Break has announced two new appointments, as director and playwright Lakesha Arie-Angelo joins the company from March 2024 in the newly created role of Associate Artistic Director and award-winning actor Michelle Greenidge becomes a Patron with immediate effect.

