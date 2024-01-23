Photos: First Look at THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS at the Marylebone Theatre

All new photos have been released from The Most Precious of Goods at the Marylebone Theatre. Performances run through 3 February. Check out the photos below!

Olivier Award-winner Samantha Spiro recently joined the production of The Most Precious of Goods following the withdrawal of Allan Corduner who is recovering from pneumonia. Currently appearing in the acclaimed film One Life with Anthony Hopkins, and recently starred in the Netflix hit Sex Education, Samantha has stepped into the role at short notice. Together, with cellist Gemma Rosefield performing a live score, they will bring to stage Jean-Claude Grumberg’s best-selling French language novella, The Most Precious of Goods.

Story-telling at its most profound, this stage adaptation is directed and translated by Nicolas Kent and opened at the Marylebone Theatre on 22 January 2024, the production will run until 3 February and coincide with National Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January.



Told with a fairy tale-like lyricism, this gripping story of love and hope, set against the terrible backdrop of the Holocaust, reminds us that humanity can be found in the most inhumane of places.

Winter 1943, a forest in war-torn Eastern Europe: a poor woodcutter’s wife finds a little bundle thrown into the snow from a moving goods’ train. It contains something for which she has always yearned, but…

Photo Credit: Beresford Hodge