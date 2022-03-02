Photos: First Look at THE KITCHEN SINK at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
The production opens on 17 March.
Queen's Theatre Hornchurch release rehearsal images as the 10th anniversary production of Tom Wells award- winning, irresistibly funny and tender play, The Kitchen Sink prepares to open on 17 March.
Playing Martin is Ken Bradshaw (War Horse, The National Theatre), with Sally George as Kath (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Park Theatre), Dominic Jones as Billy (Growth, Paines Plough/UK Tour), Joseph Reed as Pete (The Nobodies, Chalk Line Theatre/UK Tour), and Matilda Tucker as Sophie (Dangerous Liaisons, Playground/STARZ).
Things aren't going to plan for one Yorkshire family. Martin's milk float is falling apart and something's up with Kath's sink. Billy's trying to get into art school with a portrait of Dolly Parton. Sophie's dreaming of her black belt whilst Pete, a local plumber, is quietly falling in love. Amidst the dramas and the dirty dishes, something has to give...
Playwright Tom Wells work includes: Big Big Sky (Hampstead Theatre, 2021); Stuff (National Theatre Connections Festival, 2019); Drip, with music composed by Matthew Robins (Boundless Theatre, 2017/8); Broken Biscuits (Live Theatre/Paines Plough UK tour, 2016); Folk (Birmingham Rep & tour, 2016); Jumpers for Goalposts (Watford Palace Theatre, 2013); The Kitchen Sink (Bush Theatre, 2011) and Me, As A Penguin (Arcola Theatre, 2010). He received critical acclaim for The Kitchen Sink winning the George Devine Award and the Most Promising Playwright Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
The Kitchen Sink will be directed by Caroline Leslie (The Wipers Times, The Watermill Theatre, The Arts Theatre & UK Tour), designed by Zoe Hurwitz (We Anchor in Hope, The Bunker Theatre), with lighting design by Stephen Pemble (All My Sons, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) and sound design and music composed by Jack Baxter (Yes So I Said Yes, The Finborough Theatre).
Learn more at www.queens-theatre.co.uk.
