Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Back by popular demand, the Olivier, and Tony AwardÂ®-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Marianne Elliott (War Horse, Angels in America, Company) is currently running at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, marking ten years of the production which originated at the National Theatre in 2012.

Check out all new production photos below!

For further information and on-sale dates for all venues, visit curiousonstage.com.

Since 2012, Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide. The winner of seven Olivier Awards, following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony AwardsÂ®.

Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and is the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award. The novel has been translated into 44 languages and has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg