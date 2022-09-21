Photos: First Look at THE APOLOGY at the Arcola Theatre

All new production photos have been released for the world première of Kyo Choi's The Apology. Presented by New Earth Theatre, in association with Arcola Theatre and The North Wall, The Apology portrays the stories of the 'comfort women' of the Second World War and the subsequent political cover-up.

Ria Parry directs Minhee Yeo (White Pearl, Royal Court Theatre), Sharan Phull (Everyone's Talking about Jamie, UK tour), Kwong Loke (The Great Wave, National Theatre), Sarah Lam (Paradise, National Theatre), Jessie Baek (Bridgerton) and Ross Armstrong (Chernobyl). Based on true accounts by survivors, The Apology opens at Arcola Theatre on 19 September, with previews from 15 September and runs until 8 October.