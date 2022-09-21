Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE APOLOGY at the Arcola Theatre

The Apology opened at Arcola Theatre on 19 September and runs until 8 October.

Sep. 21, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for the world première of Kyo Choi's The Apology. Presented by New Earth Theatre, in association with Arcola Theatre and The North Wall, The Apology portrays the stories of the 'comfort women' of the Second World War and the subsequent political cover-up.

Ria Parry directs Minhee Yeo (White Pearl, Royal Court Theatre), Sharan Phull (Everyone's Talking about Jamie, UK tour), Kwong Loke (The Great Wave, National Theatre), Sarah Lam (Paradise, National Theatre), Jessie Baek (Bridgerton) and Ross Armstrong (Chernobyl). Based on true accounts by survivors, The Apology opens at Arcola Theatre on 19 September, with previews from 15 September and runs until 8 October.

Photo Credit: Ikin Yum

Sharan Phull
Sharan Phull

Sharan Phull, Sarah Lam
Sharan Phull, Sarah Lam

Sharan Phull, Ross Armstrong
Sharan Phull, Ross Armstrong

Sarah Lam
Sarah Lam

Sarah Lam
Sarah Lam

Ross Armstrong
Ross Armstrong

Minhee Yeo
Minhee Yeo

Kwon Gloke
Kwon Gloke

Kwon Gloke, Minhee Yeo
Kwon Gloke, Minhee Yeo

Jessie Baek
Jessie Baek

Jessie Baek, Sarah Lam
Jessie Baek, Sarah Lam

Jessie Baek, Minhee Yeo
Jessie Baek, Minhee Yeo


