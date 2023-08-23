Photos: First Look at Set Designs for Immersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH

The cast has also been revealed

By: Aug. 23, 2023

This September, the curtains will rise for an immersive spectacle that fuses theatre, sport and technology with the launch of Rumble in the Jungle Rematch. More than just a show, Rumble in the Jungle is a sensory time capsule that catapults audiences back to Zaire '74 for the iconic fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Having now released a mock up of the multiple set designs, Rematch aims to capture the imagination of all those that enter; with over 20 young, hungry, up and coming actors playing various iconic, historical characters throughout the production. 

The unique retelling will be a rare and insightful piece into one of the greatest sporting moments in history, filled with historic highs, never-before-seen lows, and the authentic sights, sounds, and tastes of the time. This experience promises to be an adrenaline-boosted journey for everyone. 

The cast is now set, with two actors playing each of the leading roles of Ali and Foreman, due to the physical nature the performance demands. Akil Young, a multidisciplinary performer with credits including ‘A Foray in Innocence’ and ‘Standing at the Sky's Edge’, will portray Muhammad Ali alongside Kimane Juneau, a fresh talent making his professional acting debut after graduating from Rose Bruford College's MA Acting and Performance. 

Alexander Ajuwon and Joshua C. Jackson will share the roles of George Foreman and Joe Frazier. Alexander, a classically trained UK actor, has recently been seen in Netflix's 'Drug Lord' and an Aamir Khan feature film. Joshua, originally from Oakland, California, has an impressive array of credits including 'Black Mirror', 'Avenue 5', and the award-winning show 'Girl from the North Country'.

The charismatic character of Don King in Rumble in the Jungle Rematch will be brought to life by the formidable Elliot Rodriguez. A graduate of the prestigious Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Rodriguez boasts a portfolio that's as diverse as it is impressive.

Juanita Euka will be portraying the legendary Celia Cruz Known as the "Queen of Salsa," was a Cuban-American singer and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. A successful musician in her own right, Euka's debut solo album, 'Mabanzo', released under Strut Records, came after her noteworthy appearance on the BBC's Killing Eve. Euka’s role in Rumble in the Jungle Rematch also has a personal note as she is the niece of Franco Luambo who performed at the original Zaire 74 festival. 

Guy Kelton-Jones, stepping into the shoes of the iconic James Brown in Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, is nothing short of a powerhouse in his own right. His foray into the world of performance began astonishingly early, reciting poetry at a tender age of four and penning his own soon after. By eight, he was immersed in musical theater, setting the foundation for his unique blend of talents.

Audiences will practically feel the sweat flying as they witness Muhammad Ali's legendary pre-match trash talk and relive the step-by-step strategy of the famous rope-a-dope. It's the chance to experience The Greatest Sporting Event of the 20th Century all over again - and with more behind-the-scenes insights than ever before!

A team of creative heavyweights is on hand to bring this spectacle to life. Miguel H Torres of Secret Cinema fame will fill the shoes of Creative Director, and lauded writer Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu will handle the writing duties. Femi Temowo, the acclaimed Composer and Jazz Guitarist known for his work with the likes of Amy Winehouse and George Benson, will be steering the musical elements as Music Director.

In collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, (ABG) and Muhammad Ali Enterprises, the experience will encapsulate every facet of the story, from the media frenzy to Ali's legendary underdog victory. The ambiance will be enhanced by the groove-inducing tunes from the Zaire 74 music festival, featuring hits from the likes of James Brown, BB King, Bill Withers, Sister Sledge, and more.

Following the success of ‘Wimbledon Rematch 1980’ in 2019, Rematch is back and bigger than ever. 

Tickets for Rumble in the Jungle Rematch are on sale now.

CAST

Akil Young - Muhammad Ali / World Boxing Committee

Kimane Juneau - Muhammad Ali / World Boxing Committee

Alexander Ajuwon - George Foreman / Joe Frazier / Army Officer

Joshua C Jackson - George Foreman / Joe Frazier / Army Officer

Safi-Veliora Omar - Promesse Kabamba (Narrator)

Nathan Bartman - Evangelino Nzuzi (Narrator)

Oluwatosin Omotosho - Malaika Tshibola (Narrator)

Jackie Kibuka - Constantine Nzuzi (Narrator)

Elliot Rodriguez - Don King

Max Krupski - Stewart Levine / Angelo Dundee

Michael Bunga - Alo / Mobutu 

Randall Alleyne - Bundini Brown

McCallam Connell - Dick Sadler

Kossim Osseni - Sese

Terence Nzaji-Egnie - Mumba / Zac Clayton

Vivien-Chrys Samba - Pierre Nzuzi

Eden Dominique - Josslyn Carter

Timothy O'Hara - David Frost

Anelisa Lamola - Miriam Makeba

Juanita Euka - Celia Cruz

Guy Kelton-Jones - James Brown

Rick Leon James - Musician, Percussion (MD)

Ezekiel Ajie - Musician, Bass

See a sneak peak of set design below.

Photos: First Look at Set Designs for Immersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH

Photos: First Look at Set Designs for Immersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH

Photos: First Look at Set Designs for Immersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH




