Photos: First Look at Sebastien Torkia, Sally Ann Triplett & More in BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL

BERLUSCONI is an urgent and prescient story about a brand of political leadership that has become all too familiar.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Photography has been released for the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the production's press night on 29 March at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder!) and Thomas S. Barnes (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), BERLUSCONI is a naughty, noisy exposé of the original perma-tanned media mogul turned populist politician, told through the eyes of three formidable women ready to share their side of the story and break the veneer of that million Lira smile.

The full cast of BERLUSCONI includes: McCallam Connell (The Colour Purple, UK Tour) as the Judge, John Conroy (Half a Sixpence, Noel Coward) as Luigi, Susan Fay (The Girls, UK Tour) as Mama Rosa, Jenny Fitzpatrick (A Christmas Carol, The Old Vic) as Fama, Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls, UK Tour) as Bella, Emma Hatton (Wicked, West End) as Veronica, Sebastien Torkia (RSC's Matilda The Musical, West End) as Silvio Berlusconi, Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret, Lido 2 Paris) as Ilda, Gavin Wilkinson (Guys and Dolls, Théâtre Marigny) as Vladimir Putin and Matthew Woodyatt (Piaf, Nottingham Playhouse) as Antonio.

Written by Ricky Simmonds and Simon Vaughan, this modern-day cautionary tale is produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag) and Thomas S. Barnes and directed by James Grieve (Fisherman's Friends). The musical will be choreographed by Rebecca Howell (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ ) with Set and Costume by Lucy Osborne (The Famous Five), Paul Schofield (Hair - In Concert) as Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Co-Orchestrator Jordan Li-Smith (City of Angels) as Musical Director, Oliver Fenwick (Blues for Alabama Sky) as Lighting Designer Dan Samson (Heathers) as Sound Designer, Video Design by Stanley Orwin Fraser for Duncan McClean Projection (The Jungle), Music Production and Co-orchestration by Lewis Andrews and Original Vocal Score and Original Vocal Arrangements by David White (Cabaret), Math Roberts (Merrily We Roll Along) as Associate Musical Director and Casting by Will Burton CDG. Associate produced by Alex Cooke and Alan Hayling, based on an original idea by Alan Hayling.

Photo credit: Nick Rutter

Sebastien Torkia and Jenny Fitzpatrick

Sebastien Torkia and the Cast

Emma Hatton, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Sebastien Torkia & The Cast

Matthew Woodyatt and Sebastien Torkia

Sally Ann Triplett and Sebastien Torkia

The cast

The cast

Sebastien Torkia

Sebastien Torkia

The cast

The cast




More Hot Stories For You


