Photos: First Look at STARTER FOR TEN at Bristol Old Vic

The production opens on 7 March.
Bristol Old Vic has released all new production photos from the world premiere of the new musical Starter For Ten. The musical opens tomorrow night, 7 March.
Based on David Nicholls' novel and the cult 2006 film, Starter for Ten is produced by Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films and Playtone, with book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions.
Featuring an irresistible original soundtrack inspired by the riotous student scene of the 80s, Starter for Ten is a bright, big-hearted coming-of-age comedy about love, belonging and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom.
The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics are composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman. The show is directed by Charlie Parham, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, with set and costume design by Olivier Award-nominee Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design by Gregory Clarke and casting by Will Burton for GBC.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Adam Bregman, Eubha Akilade
Adam Bregman and cast
Will Jennings, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje
Will Jennings, Adam Bregman
Company
Luke Johnson, Emily Lane, Natasha O'Brien
Emily Lane and company
Adam Bregman
Videos