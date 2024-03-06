Photos: First Look at STARTER FOR TEN at Bristol Old Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bristol Old Vic has released all new production photos from the world premiere of the new musical Starter For Ten. The musical opens tomorrow night, 7 March.

Based on David Nicholls' novel and the cult 2006 film, Starter for Ten is produced by Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films and Playtone, with book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions.

Featuring an irresistible original soundtrack inspired by the riotous student scene of the 80s, Starter for Ten is a bright, big-hearted coming-of-age comedy about love, belonging and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom.

The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics are composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman. The show is directed by Charlie Parham, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, with set and costume design by Olivier Award-nominee Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design by Gregory Clarke and casting by Will Burton for GBC.