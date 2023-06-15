Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Performances run from Thursday 15 June to Sunday 2 July.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

Spy for Spy – the world premiere of Kieron Barry’s innovative new two hander play – will open starring Olive Gray (Halo) and Amy Lennox (Cabaret) at Riverside Studios this summer, playing the Hammersmith venue’s Studio 3 from Thursday 15 June to Sunday 2 July, with a press night on Tuesday 20 June.

Spy for Spy is a romantic comedy with a difference; a drama performed like a playlist. The inner workings of a modern relationship are recounted in a random order so no two performances of this brand-new play by Kieron Barry will be the same. 

Olive Gray (they/them) can currently be seen starring as Miranda Keyes in the Paramount+ series HALO alongside Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone. It was released at the end of March 2022 and begins shooting a second season this year. In 2020 was seen in the lead role (Grace) opposite Lennie James in the second series of Sky Atlantic’s SAVE ME TOO for which they received fantastic reviews. Before that they were seen playing one of the lead roles (Jess) in BBC1 4-part series DARK MONEY opposite Jill Halfpenny and Babou Ceesay. Other notable credits include Max Minghella’s directing debut TEEN SPIRT which premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, Channel 4’s limited comedy/drama PURE opposite Joe Cole and Niamh Algar, Netflix series SEX EDUCATION and BBC comedy HOME FROM HOME with Johnny Vegas. They are a graduate of Guildhall drama school and is also a musician.

Amy Lennox (she/her) is most famous for playing the lead role of Sally Bowles in CABARET at the Playhouse Theatre. Her other theatrical credits include the original West End productions of LEGALLY BLONDE and KINKY BOOTS for which she was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical. She played Ellie in the David Bowie and Enda Walsh musical LAZARUS when it played a limited season at the Kings Cross Theatre. For this, she was nominated for the Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. In 2019, she joined the main cast of HOLBY CITY where she played the role of Chloe Goddard for three years.

Love, Shuffled

Sarah and Molly are two Californians who love each other – and that’s all they have in common. As the uptight lawyer and the free-spirited dreamer strive to make their improbable relationship work, we see them break up, meet the parents, move in together and fall in love – all in a completely random sequence.

Spy for Spy asks if our lives make more sense in the wrong order, and if there is any logic to love as it zigzags from moving drama to laugh-out-loud comedy.

Can we have love without grief? Is honesty nothing more than cruelty? Is intimacy just spying?

Audiences will have the opportunity to affect the show they’re about to watch – they will be given the chance to meet the team before the show, and six will be asked to pick a song title at random. Each song title relates to a scene, and the order in which the song titles are picked will be the order in which the scenes are performed. 

Photo Credit: Ben Ealovega

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Photos: First Look at SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre Photo
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre

Starting life in 1984 and garnering a successful reboot in 2020, Spitting Image remains a British comedy staple. Taking jabs at every public figure possible regardless if they’re a politician, celebrity, royal family member or musician, the cult classic show has made its way to the West End following a run at Birmingham Rep.

2
Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses Will Share the Title Role in TINA - THE TINA TURNER M Photo
Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses Will Share the Title Role in TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End

The hit West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself, announces new cast members joining the musical, which has been running in the West End for 5 years. 

3
Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric Hammersmith

Bioh's take on friendship, sisterhood and Queen Bees sizzles in this production.

4
National Theatre Confirms Twelve New Productions Photo
National Theatre Confirms Twelve New Productions

The National Theatre has announced twelve new productions including a new play by Tim Price and Dear Octopus by Dodie Smith. Olivier Award-winner Rebecca Frecknall will make her National Theatre directorial debut with Federico García Lorca’s modern masterpiece, The House of Bernarda Alba, starring Harriet Walter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You