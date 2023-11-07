Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for THE HOMECOMING at the Young Vic

The show plays from 27 November, starring Jared Harris and Joe Cole

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Photos have been released of Matthew Dunster's new version of Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece, The Homecoming at the Young Vic.

Max. Sam. Lenny. Joey. Teddy.
And Ruth.

In a small house in East London lives a family of butchers and boxers. When academic son Teddy returns home from America, with a wife his family have never met, a strange power struggle between man, wife and in-laws ensues.

BAFTA Award-winning Jared Harris (ChernobylMad Men), Joe Cole (Gangs of LondonPeaky Blinders), and Lisa Diveney (Call the Midwife) star in Matthew Dunster's thrilling exploration of Harold Pinter's Tony Award-winning modern classic.

See all the new photos below:

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
JAMAICA LOVE Comes to the Beck Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre This Month Photo
JAMAICA LOVE Comes to the Beck Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre This Month

Following sold-out shows at its premiere at the Beck Theatre, Jamaica Love returns with its musical celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Windrush. From West London to the West End, for one unforgettable night, Trafalgar Theatre will host this extraordinary show.

2
KIMS CONVENIENCE Will Make its UK Premiere at the Park Theatre in January Photo
KIM'S CONVENIENCE Will Make its UK Premiere at the Park Theatre in January

Adam Blanshay Productions and Park Theatre kick off the New Year with the UK Premiere of the award-winning original stage play Kim’s Convenience which spawned the beloved hit Netflix sitcom of the same name. 

3
Grace Mouat and Jacob Fowler Will Lead the UK Stage Premiere of New British Musical BEFORE Photo
Grace Mouat and Jacob Fowler Will Lead the UK Stage Premiere of New British Musical BEFORE AFTER

Grey Area’s Artistic Director, Georgie Rankcom, will direct Grace Mouat (Six) and Jacob Fowler (Heathers) in this musical love story about a couple given a second shot at happiness.

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WICKED Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WICKED

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the new UK touring cast of WICKED. Check out the photos here!

New Details Revealed for the Return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS in LondonNew Details Revealed for the Return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS in London
The Warm Hub Returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Other PlaceThe Warm Hub Returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Other Place
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD, Savoy Theatre, Starring Rachel TuckerReview: SUNSET BOULEVARD, Savoy Theatre, Starring Rachel Tucker
New UK Arts Access Scheme, All In, is LaunchedNew UK Arts Access Scheme, All In, is Launched

