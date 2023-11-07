Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for THE HOMECOMING at the Young Vic

The show plays from 27 November, starring Jared Harris and Joe Cole
Photos have been released of Matthew Dunster's new version of Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece, The Homecoming at the Young Vic.
Max. Sam. Lenny. Joey. Teddy.
And Ruth.
In a small house in East London lives a family of butchers and boxers. When academic son Teddy returns home from America, with a wife his family have never met, a strange power struggle between man, wife and in-laws ensues.
BAFTA Award-winning Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men), Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders), and Lisa Diveney (Call the Midwife) star in Matthew Dunster's thrilling exploration of Harold Pinter's Tony Award-winning modern classic.
See all the new photos below:
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Nicholas Tennant
The Company
David Angland
The Company
Lisa Diveney & Matthew Dunster
Jared Harris, Lisa Diveney & Joe Cole
