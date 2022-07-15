Photos: First Look at ROOM ON THE BROOM, Opening Next Week

Ahead of the first performance next Thursday 21 July, all new production photos have been released for Tall Stories' production of Julia Donaldson's Room on the Broom.

Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic picture book, directed by Olivia Jacobs, will fly into the West End this summer to enchant everyone aged 3 and upwards. Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in this fun-filled magical musical adaptation running at Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from 21 July to 4 September.

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch hikers - a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick's not meant for five and - CRACK - it snaps in two... just as the hungry dragon appears! Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

