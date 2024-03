Photos: First Look at POWER OF SAIL at Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Power of Sail begins previews on 20 March, and opens 28 March, running through 12 May.

The company is led by Giles Terera (Baxter), Michael Benz (Lucas), Julian Ovenden (Charles Nichols), Tanya Franks (Amy), Katie Bernstein (Maggie), Georgia Landers (Quinn) and Paul Rider (Frank).

Paul Grellong’s Power of Sail is directed by Dominic Dromgoole.

