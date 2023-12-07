Photos: First Look at Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM at Soho Theatre

Performances run 1 December 2023 – 13 January 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 3 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!

Pandemonium, a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other, has released production photos for its run at Soho Theatre. 

The Pandemonium Players are Faye Castelow, Paul Chahidi, Debra Gillett, Natasha Jayetileke and Amalia Vitale.

Check out photos below!

A caustic entertainment for the winter months, Pandemonium relates the Johnson-Truss-Sunak years in all their glory. Re-live the horror. The Mess. The Murk. The Lying about the Lies.

Jingle while you mingle. It’s one big party. Bring a suitcase.


Written by Mr Armando Iannucci, Directed by Mr Patrick Marber, Set and Costume Design by Anisha Fields, Lighting by Jackie Shemesh, Sound and Composition by Adam Cork, Movement by EJ Boyle, Associate Director Ed Madden, with Stage Management by Kate Foster, Katie Bachtler, Zoë Mackinnon, Illustration Andy Riley and Casting by Jacob Sparrow. 

Wayward Productions in association with Soho Theatre bring Pandemonium to the stage from 1 December 2023.

Photo CreditL Marc Brenner


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look At Wolverhampton SNOW WHITE Holiday Panto Photo
Photos: First Look At Wolverhampton SNOW WHITE Holiday Panto

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has released first look photos of the brand new pantomime, SNOW WHITE which is now open and playing until Saturday 7 January 2024.

2
Video: Michael S. Siegel Sings Two Left Hands From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Michael S. Siegel Sings 'Two Left Hands' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have released a new 'Demo Session' video from The Finellis Musical, featuring Michael S. Siegel as Pete Finelli. Watch here!

3
ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month Photo
ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography will play Studio 3 at Riverside Studios from 8 – 27 January, with a press night on Tuesday 9 January.

4
Cast Set For LA STRADA, The First Full Length Ballet Presented By Alina Cojocaru OBE Photo
Cast Set For LA STRADA, The First Full Length Ballet Presented By Alina Cojocaru OBE

Full casting has been announced for La Strada, a new two-act ballet based on Federico Fellini's cinematic masterpiece. Premiering at Sadler's Wells from 25 - 28 January 2024, this major new production features a cast of 11 performers, from world-renowned dancers to leading independent artists. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HARMONY

Recommended For You