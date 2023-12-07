Photos: First Look at Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM at Soho Theatre

Pandemonium, a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other, has released production photos for its run at Soho Theatre.

The Pandemonium Players are Faye Castelow, Paul Chahidi, Debra Gillett, Natasha Jayetileke and Amalia Vitale.

Check out photos below!

A caustic entertainment for the winter months, Pandemonium relates the Johnson-Truss-Sunak years in all their glory. Re-live the horror. The Mess. The Murk. The Lying about the Lies.

Jingle while you mingle. It’s one big party. Bring a suitcase.



Written by Mr Armando Iannucci, Directed by Mr Patrick Marber, Set and Costume Design by Anisha Fields, Lighting by Jackie Shemesh, Sound and Composition by Adam Cork, Movement by EJ Boyle, Associate Director Ed Madden, with Stage Management by Kate Foster, Katie Bachtler, Zoë Mackinnon, Illustration Andy Riley and Casting by Jacob Sparrow.

Wayward Productions in association with Soho Theatre bring Pandemonium to the stage from 1 December 2023.

Photo CreditL Marc Brenner