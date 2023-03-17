Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

All new production photos have been released from the upcoming revival of Noël Coward's Private Lives directed by Michael Longhurst, that runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 7 April until 27 May.

The venue have also released £10 standing tickets for performances throughout the run.

The cast includes Stephen Mangan as Elyot, Rachael Stirling as Amanda, Laura Carmichael as Sibyl and Sargon Yelda as Victor, in a new production directed by Michael Longhurst. This is followed by the world première of award-winning playwright Jack Thorne's latest play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless directed by Katy Rudd, a gripping and timely examination of the BBC's independence during the 1926 General Strike. Having collaborated on Caroline, or Change on Broadway, Longhurst reunites with Caissie Levy, who will play Diana in Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Next to Normal, along with Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine, with further casting to be announced. Alessandra Davison and Adam Karim are also today announced as Resident Assistant Directors for the company.