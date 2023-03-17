Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Performances run from 7 April until 27 May.

Mar. 17, 2023  

All new production photos have been released from the upcoming revival of Noël Coward's Private Lives directed by Michael Longhurst, that runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 7 April until 27 May.

The venue have also released £10 standing tickets for performances throughout the run.

The cast includes Stephen Mangan as Elyot, Rachael Stirling as Amanda, Laura Carmichael as Sibyl and Sargon Yelda as Victor, in a new production directed by Michael Longhurst. This is followed by the world première of award-winning playwright Jack Thorne's latest play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless directed by Katy Rudd, a gripping and timely examination of the BBC's independence during the 1926 General Strike. Having collaborated on Caroline, or Change on Broadway, Longhurst reunites with Caissie Levy, who will play Diana in Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Next to Normal, along with Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine, with further casting to be announced. Alessandra Davison and Adam Karim are also today announced as Resident Assistant Directors for the company.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: First Look at Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Donmar Warehouse




GRINDR: THE OPERA Returns in a New Production at The Union Theatre 2 Photo
GRINDR: THE OPERA Returns in a New Production at The Union Theatre 2
'Grindr: The Opera' (Winner! Best New Musical, Off West End Awards 2019) puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera.
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi To Provide Opportunities For Emerging Photo
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi To Provide Opportunities For Emerging And Entry-Level Theatre Personnel From Under-represented Groups
Kiln Sparks, a new one-week course as part of the New Vic Theatre's Kiln Network development programme in association with New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will provide an opportunity for emerging and entry-level theatre personnel from under-represented groups to get experience working in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season
The most beloved fairytale of them all will enchant family audiences at Storyhouse this Christmas – oh yes it will!  Cinderella comes to the Storyhouse stage from Friday 1 December to Saturday 6 January 2024 in an unmissable new adaptation. 
Mercury Theatre Announces SLEEPING BEAUTY as 2023 Pantomime Photo
Mercury Theatre Announces SLEEPING BEAUTY as 2023 Pantomime
After two years of record-breaking sales, Mercury Theatre today announce their new pantomime for Christmas 2023, Sleeping Beauty, which is now on sale.  The production will star pantomime royalty and Mercury Theatre regulars Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville.

More Hot Stories For You


BBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday SpecialBBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Special
March 16, 2023

BBC Two has just announced that it will air a 90-minute special celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday on 25 March. Tune in at 9.25 to watch.
London Youth Theatre Present KATZENMUSIK at Seven Dials PlayhouseLondon Youth Theatre Present KATZENMUSIK at Seven Dials Playhouse
March 16, 2023

As their first production at Seven Dials Playhouse, London Youth Theatre will present katzenmusik, a darkly comic story about social inequality and upheaval on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th April.
LITTLE SCRATCH By Katie Mitchell Comes to the New Diorama Theatre Next MonthLITTLE SCRATCH By Katie Mitchell Comes to the New Diorama Theatre Next Month
March 16, 2023

Nominated for Best Director in the Evening Standard Awards 2022, the widely acclaimed little scratch returns to the London stage at the New Diorama Theatre for one month only. This production previously premiered at Hampstead theatre in November 2021, selling out its entire run in their Downstairs studio.
Tom Read Wilson Will Star as Squidward in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL UK TourTom Read Wilson Will Star as Squidward in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL UK Tour
March 16, 2023

Television star Tom Read Wilson will star as Squidward in the UK Premiere of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, joining the previously announced Divina de Campo as Plankton.
New Musical LA BAMBA! Heads To London's West End This AugustNew Musical LA BAMBA! Heads To London's West End This August
March 16, 2023

The world premiere of the explosive new musical, La Bamba! is heading to London's West End this summer.
share