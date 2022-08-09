Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The show is back for one more concert tonight (9 August)

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 9, 2022  

Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert will be stepping out and painting the town red for an extra night on Tuesday 9 August at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer.

Kinky Boots is the feel-good musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, based on the popular 2005 film of the same name. Leading the cast is Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown The Musical) as Lola/Simon, Joel Harper-Jackson (C O C K, Chess The Musical In Concert) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde, SIX) as Lauren.

See the first look at the photos of the concert below.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The cast of Kinky Boots - The Musical in Concert

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The cast of Kinky Boots - The Musical in Concert

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Madison Swan, Sean Needham and Hannah Lowther

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Jordan Bennett as Angel

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Joel Harper-Jackson & Cedric Neal as Charlie & Lola

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Graham Bickley & Joel Harper-Jackson as Mr Price & Charlie

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Finton Flynn, Ashley Samuels & Jordan Bennett as Angels

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Eli Caldwell, Cedric Neal & Ashley Samuels as Angels & Lola

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Duane Gooden as George

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Daisy Wood-Davis & Joel Harper-Jackson as Nicola & Charlie

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Courtney Bowman as Lauren

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Cedric Neal as Lola

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Joel Harper-Jackson & Cedric Neal as Charlie & Lola

Kinky Boots - The Musical In Concert is at Theatre Royal Drury Lane tonight (9 August)





From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Label Dedicated to Women Composers to Launch in September
August 8, 2022

A new record label devoted to releasing music by forgotten women composers will be launched this September.
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Prices for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
August 8, 2022

Exclusive prices for Pretty Woman: The Musical. It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre.
Above The Stag Theatre Announces Closure
August 8, 2022

Above The Stag theatre and bar has announced its closure on social media.
Save up to 39% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
August 5, 2022

Save up to 39% on tickets for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe with tickets from just £18.
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT, Kew Gardens Theatre
August 4, 2022

What could be more charming than watching a Shakespearean comedy in the heart of Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew as the sun sets? Peter Hamilton Dyer’s Twelfth Night is a light-hearted romp through one of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies.