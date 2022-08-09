Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The show is back for one more concert tonight (9 August)
Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert will be stepping out and painting the town red for an extra night on Tuesday 9 August at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer.
Kinky Boots is the feel-good musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, based on the popular 2005 film of the same name. Leading the cast is Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown The Musical) as Lola/Simon, Joel Harper-Jackson (C O C K, Chess The Musical In Concert) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde, SIX) as Lauren.
See the first look at the photos of the concert below.
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
The cast of Kinky Boots - The Musical in Concert
Madison Swan, Sean Needham and Hannah Lowther
Jordan Bennett as Angel
Joel Harper-Jackson & Cedric Neal as Charlie & Lola
Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie
Graham Bickley & Joel Harper-Jackson as Mr Price & Charlie
Finton Flynn, Ashley Samuels & Jordan Bennett as Angels
Eli Caldwell, Cedric Neal & Ashley Samuels as Angels & Lola
Duane Gooden as George
Daisy Wood-Davis & Joel Harper-Jackson as Nicola & Charlie
Courtney Bowman as Lauren
Cedric Neal as Lola
Kinky Boots - The Musical In Concert is at Theatre Royal Drury Lane tonight (9 August)