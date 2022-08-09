Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert will be stepping out and painting the town red for an extra night on Tuesday 9 August at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer.

Kinky Boots is the feel-good musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, based on the popular 2005 film of the same name. Leading the cast is Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown The Musical) as Lola/Simon, Joel Harper-Jackson (C O C K, Chess The Musical In Concert) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde, SIX) as Lauren.

See the first look at the photos of the concert below.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior