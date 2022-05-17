Photos: First Look at KABUL GOES POP; MUSIC TELEVISION AFGHANISTAN at Brixton House

Get a first look at for Waleed Akhtar's debut play Kabul Goes Pop; Music Television Afghanistan which opens on 18th May at Brixton House, with previews from 11th May.

The production will then tour to Harlow Playhouse (8 June), Mercury Theatre Colchester (15-18 June) and New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich (20 June).

Anna Himali Howard directs this two-hander and the leading roles will be taken on by Arian Nik playing Farook and Shala Nyx in the role of Samia.

"In Afghanistan there are many important issues.

So I am asking a very important question.

Brintey, or Shakira?

Who is the real Queen of Pop?"

Kabul Goes Pop; Music television Afghanistan is inspired by a true story of Afghanistan's first youth music TV programme and explores the devastating effects as two young presenters take on the political landscape while trying to build a new Afghanistan. Set post the US invasion, this new play is interwoven with a soundtrack of the early 00's pop era from Britney Spears to Sharika.

With set and costume design by Shankho Chaudhuri, sound design by Anna Clock, video design by Gino Green, lighting design by Rajiv Pattani, and movement direction from Yami Lofvenberg. The assistant director is Neetu Singh and the costume supervisor is Oliva Ward.

Brixton House, Gbolahan Obisesan, Artistic Director and CEO today said: "After opening our doors in March after much anticipation, I am so pleased to be able to announce the first Brixton House in house co-production, with HighTide and the Mercury Theatre Colchester, of Waleed's beautifully crafted, energetic and devastating play. It captivates a gripping journey about the power of youth and utilsiing your platform for social change wrapped in the intoxicating love of pop nostalgia. When I first read it I knew that Brixton House felt like the right home, and we're honoured to have it as part of our first season of work, with the incredibly talented cast and creative team. As on of our associate artists I'm thrilled Anna is bringing her expertise to the play and cant wait to see it in front of Brixton houses audiences."

HighTide, Lindsey Dear, Executive Director added: "HighTide is thrilled to have played its part in the development of Waleed's funny, moving and timely production. From its rehearsed reading in Ipswich last year, hosted during our Inventing the Future festival, to this premiere production, Kabul Goes Pop; Music Television Afghanistan is an example of our commitment to supporting the very best voices in contemporary theatre. We look forward to sharing the play with our East of England audiences."

Mercury Theatre Colchester, Dilek Latif, Talent Development Producer said: "The Mercury are thrilled to be working with Brixton House and Hightide supporting a Mercury Playwright alumni on play which is urgent, provocative and dynamic. New works are an important part of our vision and we cannot wait to connect our audiences to Kabul."

Tickets are on sale now: https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/shows/kabul-goes-pop-music-television-afghanistan/.