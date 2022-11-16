Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft and Michael Starke in WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour

White Christmas will visit the Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire, and Liverpool Empire.

Nov. 16, 2022  

See new production photos for the UK Tour of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS The Musical, starring Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft and Michael Starke below!

WHITE CHRISTMAS opened on Saturday 12 November at the Truro Hall for Cornwall (until 19 November) and will visit the Nottingham Theatre Royal (22 - 26 November), Sunderland Empire (28 November - 3 December) and Liverpool Empire (6 - 31 December). www.whitechristmasthemusical.co.uk

The production also stars Dan Burton, Jessica Daley and Monique Young alongside Simon Anthony, Tom Bales, Lydia Bannister, George Beet, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Gabrielle Cocca, Joseph Craig, Beth Devine, Steve Fortune, Ashton Harkness, Connor Hughes, Owen McHugh, Benjamin Mundy, James Revell, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Matthew Sweet, Lucy Warway, David Winters and Alex Wright.

A romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages this winter, WHITE CHRISTMAS features the beloved songs "Blue Skies", "Sisters", "I Love A Piano", "Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)" and the most famous festive song of all... "White Christmas".

WHITE CHRISTMAS has Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and a Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is based on the original production by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's). It is directed by Ian Talbot OBE (High Society, Anything Goes) and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear CBE (Mary Poppins, Gypsy). Set Design is by Michael Taylor and Costume Design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical Supervision is by Stephen Brooker, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson and Sound Design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with New Musical arrangements by Jason Carr. Casting is by Jonathan Russell for Mark Goucher Productions.



David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not Smaller & Further Away) Opens at Lightroom Nex Photo
'David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not Smaller & Further Away)' Opens at Lightroom Next Year
One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists will create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology. 
Southbank Centre Announces Return of COWPUNCHER MY ASS Photo
Southbank Centre Announces Return of COWPUNCHER MY ASS
The Southbank Centre today announces the return of Cowpuncher My Ass, the genre-defying performance piece commissioned by the Southbank Centre with choreographer Holly Blakey, original score by Mica Levi and costume design by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivenne Westwood. 
GRAYSON PERRY: A SHOW ALL ABOUT YOU to Tour in 2023 Photo
GRAYSON PERRY: A SHOW ALL ABOUT YOU to Tour in 2023
FANE are delighted to announce that contemporary artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry will be embarking on a UK tour for 2023.
GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023 Photo
GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023
Good, starring David Tennant, will be broadcast to cinemas around the world from National Theatre Live in 2023. The production will be screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland beginning on Thursday 20 April 2023 and across the globe from Thursday 15 June.

