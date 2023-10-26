Photos: First Look at Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall; Now Extended!

Due to popular demand Pure Expression has announced that 1984 at Hackney Town Hall will extend the run until the 17 December with a further press night added on the 2nd November as well as the 26 October.

Check out all new production photos below!

The immersive theatrical version of George Orwell’s 1984 created by Adam Taub running at the Hackney Town Hall, is directed by Jem Wall and Richard Hahlo, the co-artistic directors of Hydrocracker and star Jude Akuwudike (O’Brien), Kit Reeve (Julia) and Declan Rodgers (Winston).

Adam Taub, the creator of Pure Expression said: “"The audience reaction has been brilliant so far and to give more people the opportunity to see this outstanding cast and creative team bring to life the world of 1984 in this stunning Art Deco building is a huge pleasure for us. We can't wait to welcome you."

The book, celebrating its 74th year in publication, is the first live theatre production in Hackney Town Hall, and has been adapted by Adam Taub whose production company Pure Expression specialises in creating immersive shows in unique non-theatrical buildings like libraries, museums and civic spaces in the UK and USA.

It is the age of total surveillance.

Everything you say or do is scrutinised and recorded. Even your innermost thoughts are probed. You cannot be too careful.

In an era when we are tracked, monitored, and influenced, Orwell’s dystopian vision has never been closer to reality.

In the magnificent setting of Hackney Town Hall (Grade II Listed, RIBA Award Winner 2018) experience the intensity of George Orwell’s gripping story.

Welcome to the Ministry of Truth.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard