Photos: First Look at INFINITE LIFE at the National Theatre

Performances run in the Dorfman theatre until 13 January 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

The National Theatre has released new production images for Infinite Life, a co-production with the National Theatre and Atlantic Theater Company.

Following its world premiere in New York, Annie Baker’s new play has its UK premiere at the Dorfman theatre on Thursday 30 November.

Check out the photos below!

Five women in Northern California lie outside on chaise longues and philosophise.

Annie Baker’s (The Flick, The Antipodes) new play is a surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that’s failing you. James Macdonald (The Welkin, John) directs this bold, dreamlike story, direct from a run at the Tony Award-winning Atlantic Theater Company in New York.

The cast is Marylouise Burke, Mia Katigbak, Christina Kirk, Kristine Nielsen, Brenda Pressley and Pete Simpson.

Directed by James Macdonald with set design by dots, costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Bray Poor and props design by Noah Mease.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre until 13 January 2024. Tickets are available from £20 and are on sale now via the National Theatre website. 

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

